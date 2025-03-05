MLB The Show 25 player ratings – Best overall ratings

Springtime is here and that means, thankfully, that baseball is back once again. And so, too, is MLB The Show.

Recommended Videos

MLB The Show 25 kicks off this April with updated ratings, new features in Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, and more, but just like in Major League Baseball, it really is all about the players that make the big bucks and put butts in the seats.

San Diego Studio has revealed the top players on each team in this year’s game leading up to its March 18 release, with the list comprised of some top future Hall of Famers of the game, and plenty of budding superstars who are knocking on the doors of greatness.

Here’s what’s been revealed so far for the top player ratings at each position in MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 top player ratings by position

Where did Gunner (and this ball) land? Image via San Diego Studio

note: This is just a small sampling of the top player ratings that have been made available by San Diego Studio thus far, and they are the day one base ratings that will fluctuate throughout the live-service season. Many players are missing and therefore the rankings will likely change a lot because only the top five players per team have been revealed.

Catcher (C)

Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 90

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers) – 89

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles) – 88

(Baltimore Orioles) – Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals) – 84

(St. Louis Cardinals) – Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) – 82

(Kansas City Royals) – Tyler Stephenson (Cincinnati Reds) – 78

First base (1B)

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) – 95

(Philadelphia Phillies) – Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 90

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) – 90

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves) – 87

(Atlanta Braves) – Pete Alonso (New York Mets) – 85

(New York Mets) – Carlos Santana (Cleveland Guardians) – 84

(Cleveland Guardians) – Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox) – 80

(Boston Red Sox) – Nathaniel Lowe (Washington Nationals) – 79

Second base (2B)

Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 96

(Arizona Diamondbacks) – Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 95

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – Jazz Chisholm Jr. (New York Yankees) – 86

(New York Yankees) – Bryston Stott (Philadelphia Phillies) – 83

(Philadelphia Phillies) – Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays) – 83

(Tampa Bay Rays) – Alex Bregman (Boston Red Sox) – 82

(Boston Red Sox) – Andres Gimenez (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Brice Turang (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Luis Garcia Jr. (Washington Nationals) – 78

Third base (3B)

Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians) – 95

(Cleveland Guardians) – Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) – 86

(San Diego Padres) – Eugenio Suarez (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 86

(Arizona Diamondbacks) – Matt Chapman (San Francisco Giants) – 86

(San Francisco Giants) – Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) – 86

(Boston Red Sox) – Royce Lewis (Minnesota Twins) – 85

(Minnesota Twins) – Mark Vientos (New York Mets) – 83

(New York Mets) – Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) – 80

Shortstop (SS)

Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) – 96

(Kansas City Royals) – Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) – 95

(New York Mets) – Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) – 94

(Baltimore Orioles) – Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds – 93

(Cincinnati Reds – Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies) – 90

(Philadelphia Phillies) – Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) – 87

(Minnesota Twins) – Dansby Swanson (Chicago Cubs) – 86

(Chicago Cubs) – 86 Willy Adames (San Francisco Giants) – 84

(San Francisco Giants) – Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies) – 83

(Colorado Rockies) – Ha-Seong Kim (Tampa Bay Rays) – 80

(Tampa Bay Rays) – Masyn Winn (St. Louis Cardinals) – 80

(St. Louis Cardinals) – CJ Abrams (Washington Nationals) – 78

Outfield (OF)

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) – 99

(New York Yankees) – Juan Soto (New York Mets) – 99

(New York Mets) – Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) – 93

(San Diego Padres) – Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves) – 93

(Atlanta Braves) – Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs) – 93

(Chicago Cubs) – Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) – 87

(San Diego Padres) – Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) – 87

(Atlanta Braves) – Anthony Santander (Toronto Blue Jays) – 87

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) – 87

(Minnesota Twins) – Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) – 87

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) – 86

(New York Yankees) – Jarren Duran (Boston Red Sox) – 86

(Boston Red Sox) – Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs) – 86

(Chicago Cubs) – Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 85

(Arizona Diamondbacks) – Brenton Doyle (Colorado Rockies) – 84

(Colorado Rockies) – Kerry Carpenter (Detroit Tigers) – 83

(Detroit Tigers) – Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 83

(Pittsburgh Pirates) – Daulton Varsho (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers) – 82

(Detroit Tigers) – Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) – 82

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 82

(Pittsburgh Pirates) – Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) – 77

Starting pitcher (SP)

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 99

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves) – 94

(Atlanta Braves) – Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) – 94

(Detroit Tigers) – Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 93

(Pittsburgh Pirates) – Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Philies) – 90

(Philadelphia Philies) – Blake Snell (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 92

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – Tyler Glasnow (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 91

(Los Angeles Dodgers) – Sonny Gray (St. Louis Cardinals) – 90

(St. Louis Cardinals) – Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants) – 89

(San Francisco Giants) – Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) – 88

(Atlanta Braves) – Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) – 88

(New York Yankees) – Cole Ragans (Kansas City Royals) – 87

(Kansas City Royals) – Michael King (San Diego Padres) – 86

(San Diego Padres) – Corbin Burnes (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 86

(Arizona Diamondbacks) – Tanner Bibee (Cleveland Guardians) – 86

(Cleveland Guardians) – Seth Lugo (Kansas City Royals) – 86

(Kansas City Royals) – Justin Steele (Chicago Cubs) – 86

(Chicago Cubs) – Dylan Cease (San Diego Padres) – 85

(San Diego Padres) – Garret Crochet (Boston Red Sox) – 85

(Boston Red Sox) – Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) – 85

(Chicago Cubs) – Max Fried (New York Yankees) – 84

(New York Yankees) – Zac Gallen (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 84

(Arizona Diamondbacks) – Pablo Lopez (Minnesota Twins) – 84

(Minnesota Twins) – Kodai Senga (New York Mets) – 83

(New York Mets) – Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles) – 83

(Baltimore Orioles) – Zach Eflin (Baltimore Orioles) – 83

(Baltimore Orioles) – Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays) – 83

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins) – 83

(Minnesota Twins) – Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds) – 83

(Cincinnati Reds) – Shane McClanahan (Tampa Bay Rays) – 82

(Tampa Bay Rays) – Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers) – 82

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Eury Perez (Miami Marlins) – 81

(Miami Marlins) – Erick Fedde (St. Louis Cardinals) – 81

(St. Louis Cardinals) – Tanner Houck (Boston Red Sox) – 80

(Boston Red Sox) – Reese Olson (Detroit Tigers) – 80

(Detroit Tigers) – Jack Flaherty (Detroit Tigers) – 80

(Detroit Tigers) – Brandon Woodruff (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Jared Jones (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 80

(Pittsburgh Pirates) – Ryan Pepiot (Tampa Bay Rays) – 79

(Tampa Bay Rays) – Rhett Lowder (Cincinnati Reds) – 79

(Cincinnati Reds) – Mitch Keller (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 79

(Pittsburgh Pirates) – Braxton Garret (Miami Marlins) – 78

(Miami Marlins) – Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins) – 78

Relief pitcher (RP)

Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians) – 91

(Cleveland Guardians) – Cade Smith (Cleveland Guardians) – 88

(Cleveland Guardians) – Jeff Hoffman (Toronto Blue Jays) – 86

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Felix Bautista (Baltimore Orioles) – 85

(Baltimore Orioles) – Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals) – 85

(St. Louis Cardinals) – Matt Strahm (Philadelphia Phillies) – 84

(Philadelphia Phillies) – Griffin Jax (Minnesota Twins) – 83

(Minnesota Twins) – Yimi Garcia (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82

(Toronto Blue Jays) – Lucas Erceg (Kansas City Royals) – 82

(Kansas City Royals) – Nick Martinez (Cincinnati Reds) – 80

(Cincinnati Reds) – Trevor Megill (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80

(Milwaukee Brewers) – Edwin Uceta (Tampa Bay Rays) – 79

(Tampa Bay Rays) – Penn Murfee (Chicago White Sox) – 75

This is a breaking news story. As such, this list is currently being updated in real time. The list will be fully completed once we have access to the full game some time before launch on March 18.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy