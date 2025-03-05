MLB The Show 25 player ratings – Best overall ratings

Springtime is here and that means, thankfully, that baseball is back once again. And so, too, is MLB The Show.
MLB The Show 25 kicks off this April with updated ratings, new features in Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, and more, but just like in Major League Baseball, it really is all about the players that make the big bucks and put butts in the seats.
San Diego Studio has revealed the top players on each team in this year’s game leading up to its March 18 release, with the list comprised of some top future Hall of Famers of the game, and plenty of budding superstars who are knocking on the doors of greatness.
Here’s what’s been revealed so far for the top player ratings at each position in MLB The Show 25.
Table of contents
MLB The Show 25 top player ratings by position
This is just a small sampling of the top player ratings that have been made available by San Diego Studio thus far, and they are the day one base ratings that will fluctuate throughout the live-service season. Many players are missing and therefore the rankings will likely change a lot because only the top five players per team have been revealed.
Catcher (C)
- Will Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 90
- William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers) – 89
- Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles) – 88
- Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals) – 84
- Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) – 82
- Tyler Stephenson (Cincinnati Reds) – 78
First base (1B)
- Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) – 95
- Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 90
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) – 90
- Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves) – 87
- Pete Alonso (New York Mets) – 85
- Carlos Santana (Cleveland Guardians) – 84
- Triston Casas (Boston Red Sox) – 80
- Nathaniel Lowe (Washington Nationals) – 79
Second base (2B)
- Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 96
- Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 95
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (New York Yankees) – 86
- Bryston Stott (Philadelphia Phillies) – 83
- Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays) – 83
- Alex Bregman (Boston Red Sox) – 82
- Andres Gimenez (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82
- Brice Turang (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80
- Luis Garcia Jr. (Washington Nationals) – 78
Third base (3B)
- Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians) – 95
- Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) – 86
- Eugenio Suarez (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 86
- Matt Chapman (San Francisco Giants) – 86
- Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) – 86
- Royce Lewis (Minnesota Twins) – 85
- Mark Vientos (New York Mets) – 83
- Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals) – 80
Shortstop (SS)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) – 96
- Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) – 95
- Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles) – 94
- Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds – 93
- Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies) – 90
- Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) – 87
- Dansby Swanson (Chicago Cubs) – 86
- Willy Adames (San Francisco Giants) – 84
- Ezequiel Tovar (Colorado Rockies) – 83
- Ha-Seong Kim (Tampa Bay Rays) – 80
- Masyn Winn (St. Louis Cardinals) – 80
- CJ Abrams (Washington Nationals) – 78
Outfield (OF)
- Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) – 99
- Juan Soto (New York Mets) – 99
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) – 93
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves) – 93
- Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs) – 93
- Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) – 87
- Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) – 87
- Anthony Santander (Toronto Blue Jays) – 87
- Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) – 87
- Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers) – 87
- Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) – 86
- Jarren Duran (Boston Red Sox) – 86
- Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs) – 86
- Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 85
- Brenton Doyle (Colorado Rockies) – 84
- Kerry Carpenter (Detroit Tigers) – 83
- Oneil Cruz (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 83
- Daulton Varsho (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82
- Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers) – 82
- Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) – 82
- Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 82
- Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) – 77
Starting pitcher (SP)
- Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 99
- Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves) – 94
- Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) – 94
- Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 93
- Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Philies) – 90
- Blake Snell (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 92
- Tyler Glasnow (Los Angeles Dodgers) – 91
- Sonny Gray (St. Louis Cardinals) – 90
- Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants) – 89
- Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) – 88
- Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) – 88
- Cole Ragans (Kansas City Royals) – 87
- Michael King (San Diego Padres) – 86
- Corbin Burnes (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 86
- Tanner Bibee (Cleveland Guardians) – 86
- Seth Lugo (Kansas City Royals) – 86
- Justin Steele (Chicago Cubs) – 86
- Dylan Cease (San Diego Padres) – 85
- Garret Crochet (Boston Red Sox) – 85
- Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) – 85
- Max Fried (New York Yankees) – 84
- Zac Gallen (Arizona Diamondbacks) – 84
- Pablo Lopez (Minnesota Twins) – 84
- Kodai Senga (New York Mets) – 83
- Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles) – 83
- Zach Eflin (Baltimore Orioles) – 83
- Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays) – 83
- Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins) – 83
- Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds) – 83
- Shane McClanahan (Tampa Bay Rays) – 82
- Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers) – 82
- Eury Perez (Miami Marlins) – 81
- Erick Fedde (St. Louis Cardinals) – 81
- Tanner Houck (Boston Red Sox) – 80
- Reese Olson (Detroit Tigers) – 80
- Jack Flaherty (Detroit Tigers) – 80
- Brandon Woodruff (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80
- Jared Jones (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 80
- Ryan Pepiot (Tampa Bay Rays) – 79
- Rhett Lowder (Cincinnati Reds) – 79
- Mitch Keller (Pittsburgh Pirates) – 79
- Braxton Garret (Miami Marlins) – 78
- Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins) – 78
Relief pitcher (RP)
- Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians) – 91
- Cade Smith (Cleveland Guardians) – 88
- Jeff Hoffman (Toronto Blue Jays) – 86
- Felix Bautista (Baltimore Orioles) – 85
- Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals) – 85
- Matt Strahm (Philadelphia Phillies) – 84
- Griffin Jax (Minnesota Twins) – 83
- Yimi Garcia (Toronto Blue Jays) – 82
- Lucas Erceg (Kansas City Royals) – 82
- Nick Martinez (Cincinnati Reds) – 80
- Trevor Megill (Milwaukee Brewers) – 80
- Edwin Uceta (Tampa Bay Rays) – 79
- Penn Murfee (Chicago White Sox) – 75
This is a breaking news story. As such, this list is currently being updated in real time. The list will be fully completed once we have access to the full game some time before launch on March 18.
Published: Mar 5, 2025 03:27 pm