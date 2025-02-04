MLB The Show 25 gameplay trailer teases NCAA teams, metal bats, and confrontational new Legends 

MLB The Show is back for another year of America’s pastime fun, but not before a full road map of reveals leading up to the game’s release next month.

Recommended Videos

The gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 25 starts off the road to launch today with two big reveals. First, Road to the Show will include NCAA baseball teams and gameplay for the first time, including its iconic aluminum bats.

A few of the teams included this year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

RTTS is a fan-favorite single-player mode to break up the multiplayer battles with and is always at the top of players’ wish lists for improvements each year. In 2025, players will be able to begin their RTTS journey by playing some college games featuring a list of NCAA teams, and even some games in high school before that for the authentic “Amateur Years” quest.

The Amateur Years will include authentic college and high school audio, such as the metal bats or clanging of a chain link fence. But RTTS players now feature a “revamped attribute progression system for more control over your player’s development,” according to San Diego Studio.

Diamond Dynasty will also be returning with some changes, such as Sets and Seasons no longer being a part of the game, and a new “risk and reward” boardgame-like mode called Diamond Quest. And the very end of the trailer teased just two of the new Legends coming to the game: Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez.

The elders among us will remember their clash in the 2003 American League Championship Series when Clemens pitch went (kind of) up and in, and Ramirez took exception (and overreacted) by charging the mound and starting a scrum between the teams. The Yanks went on to win the series on Aaron Boone’s walk-off home run in Game 7 (I was there).

Other changes to Diamond Dynasty, plus new tweaks to gameplay, and Franchise Mode changes where “choices matter, consequences are real, and time is precious as a revitalized Free Agency system adds risk/reward elements, strategy, and excitement to the pursuit of the top free agents each offseason,” are going to be detailed in the coming weeks ahead of launch.

MLB The Show 25 launches in early access on March 14, with full release on March 18.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy