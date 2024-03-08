MLB The Show 24 best pitchers ranked: Top 10 player ratings

After a full season of dazzling performances on the mound, several pitchers earned ratings upgrades in MLB The Show 24.

San Diego Studio unveiled the top five player ratings for every MLB The Show 24 team. Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna, Mike Trout, and Mookie Betts were named the best players in baseball based on their dominance over the rest of the competition.

Those names didn’t shock anyone, but some pitcher ratings may come as a surprise.

Top 10 starting pitchers in MLB The Show 24

Sonny Gray just missed out on the top 10. Image via San Diego Studio

Shohei Ohtani (99 overall) Spencer Strider (97 overall) Gerrit Cole (95 overall) Zack Wheeler (93 overall) Jacob DeGrom (92 overall) Framber Valdez (92 overall) Clayton Kershaw (91 overall) Zac Gallen (91 overall) Kevin Gausman (90 overall) Tyler Glasnow (90 overall)

Ohtani has the highest overall for pitchers in MLB The Show 24, but it comes with a catch, as the Dodgers superstar won’t be able to take the mound during his first season in Los Angeles because of a torn elbow ligament. In saying that, Ohtani should be able to take at-bats still. Other notable names include Zac Gallen, who didn’t have a stellar offseason, but he broke onto the scene during the regular season and will be one of the top pitchers in 2024.

Philadelphia Phillies showed faith in their star pitcher Zack Wheeler by awarding him the richest contract extension in MLB history for three years and $126 million. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole was named the unanimous AL Cy Young winner in 2023, and will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with again this upcoming season.

Top 10 relievers in MLB The Show 24

Edwin Diaz returns to the mound after a season-ending injury. Image via San Diego Studio

David Bednar (92 overall) Tanner Scott (91 overall) Edwin Diaz (89 overall) Pete Fairbanks (88 overall) Ryan Helsley (87 overall) Emmanuel Clase (87 overall) Camilo Doval (86 overall) Clay Holmes (86 overall) Felix Bautista (86 overall) Devin Williams (84 overall)

Tanner Scott and David Bednar deservedly earned the top two reliever ratings in MLB The Show 24. Both pitchers were virtually un-hittable in their appearances. Scott played a pivotal role in Miami’s playoff appearance and Bednar finished the year with 39 saves. Baltimore’s Felix Bautista had a red-hot start to the 2023 season, but an injury ended his season right before the postseason and marked a disappointing end to an otherwise otherworldly showing.

Finishing off the list, Emmanuel Clase was his usual dominant self last season and continued to make hitters look silly throughout the year. If you need a reliever to help bring a game home as the innings start to climb, these player should be your go-to options.