MLB The Show 24 best first basemen ranked: Top 10 player ratings

Several prolific home run hitters earned a spot in MLB The Show 24’s top 10 first basemen list.

First base has always been a position filled with hard-hitting superstars in baseball. MLB The Show 24 proved nothing has changed, as some of the best hitters in the sport call first base home and even earned a spot in their team’s top five overall rankings. Here’s a look at the best first basemen in MLB The Show 24.

Top 10 first basemen in MLB The Show 24

Pete Alonso had a solid year, but it wasn’t enough to save the Mets from a disastrous season. Image via San Diego Studio

Matt Olson (95 overall) Freddie Freeman (94 overall) Bryce Harper (91 overall) Paul Goldschmidt (91 OVR) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (90 overall) Pete Alonso (90 overall) Yandy Diaz (88 overall) Christian Walker (88 OVR) Cody Bellinger (88 overall) Josh Naylor (82 overall)

The Braves did about as well as any team could have hoped when Freddie Freeman left Atlanta in free agency to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. To fill the massive void Freeman left behind, Atlanta traded for Matt Olson in 2022, and he has been a revelation in his first two seasons. In 2023, Olson lead the league with 54 home runs and 139 RBIs. Meanwhile, life in Los Angeles has also been kind to Freeman, as he finished third in NL MVP voting and consistently put balls in play at an absurd rate.

Looking elsewhere at the position, MLB The Show 24 named Vladimir Guerrero Jr. its cover athlete. Despite not quite reaching the same highs of his 2021 season, Guerrero Jr. played well enough in 2023 to earn an All-Star Game selection and is still considered one of the best players at his position.

After a lengthy injury rut, Bryce Harper moved from the outfield to first base. Harper had a few short stints at first base in the past, but this move became more permanent, and the Phillies superstar flourished in his new role. Finally, Christian Walker deserves some love for what he has accomplished recently. Baseball is one of the rare professional sports where players can shine as late bloomers. And that’s precisely the case for Walker, as the 32-year-old first basemen hit 30-plus home runs in consecutive seasons and helped lead Arizona to a surprise World Series appearance. Whichever one you go with, all of these first baseman will give your team some offensive output to complement your pitching corps.