MLB The Show 24: What’s new in Diamond Dynasty?

Diamond Dynasty fans, it sounds like MLB The Show 24 is going to be a big game for you.

Recommended Videos

The online, digital card-collecting game mode is going to be deeper and more expansive than ever in MLB The Show 24, with a big-time rework to how seasons work, along with many other new improvements.

Diamond Dynasty is back again in MLB The Show 24, and here’s what’s new.

What’s new in Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 24

Ready to grind? Screenshot by Dot Esports

MLB’s card-collecting mode where players open packs, play games, earn rewards, and more while building their dream fantasy team has been a popular mode for years. Here’s everything new in this year’s game.

Sets and Seasons

He’s a 99, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“The single-biggest change” to Diamond Dynasty since “at least” 2016, Sets and Seasons is a “radical shift for the sports-card collecting genre. This means that 99-rated cards will be available to earn “on launch day and every single day after that.” A new 99 will be released every day, which is huge.

San Diego Studio says 99s can be earned by playing Ranked, Battle Royale, Programs, and anywhere else you can expect to see high-end rewards, and multiple 99s will be ready to go on day one of launch.

Seasons run for about six to eight weeks, and within each season, players can build squads made up of specific sets. The timing of when a card is released will determine what set it belongs to. So, season one cards will be set one, and so on.

Core cards will be important. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In season one, you can use set one and Core players, season two has set one, set two, and core players, while season three will rotate out set one and include set two, set three, and Core players. So, Diamond Dynasty-eligible cards will change throughout the year.

The Core set is important because it contains all Live Series cards and will always be eligible throughout the entire year, including Live Series Collection rewards.

Wild Card slot

One Wild Card slot will be available throughout the year, which will allow players to add any one card from any set to their squad at any time. So if you’ve got a favorite from set one, you can use that card in the Wild Card slot in any future season.

Captains

O Captain, my Captain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new feature, Captain cards are part of their own unique set and come with their own abilities that will boost the attributes of your whole team, but only if the teams fit certain prerequisites, like certain players from the same team as the Captain or the Captain card’s Parallel level. The more prerequisites you meet, the better your abilities become, and you can equip both a hitting Captain and a pitching Captain.

This will help players build themed teams for certain abilities, so if they want a full team of players from the same MLB team, they can use the tier-three boost for a big increase in certain stats.

Captains are not required but are optional and additional to the traditional Diamond Dynasty experience.

Ranked Co-op

You can now team up with a friend or two to combine your card collections and play two-vs-two or three-vs-three, with new additions such as Ranked mode and specific and exclusive rewards.

For more detailed information on what’s coming in Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 24, such as Mini Seasons, a cooldown penalty to deincentivize players for leaving early in co-op, and more, check out the video above.