There are all kinds of MLB The Show 24 players, but some of the most dedicated are those who love digging into Franchise Mode and living out their GM fantasies.

The dream of being in control of a team both on and off the field is a big part of being a baseball fan, and Franchise Mode allows everyone to do it. In this year’s game, some improvements are coming to the mode to make the experience even more fun when it comes to running an organization from top to bottom.

Franchise players, here’s everything that San Diego Studio has revealed is coming to your favorite mode in MLB The Show 24.

What’s new in Franchise Mode in MLB The Show 24?

Several new features are coming to Franchise Mode in MLB The Show 24, deepening the experience and giving more customization and options for longtime, hardcore fans of the single-player game type.

Player card awards tabs

Retroactive and continuous throughout the mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A long-requested feature for hardcore Franchise players, a new tab will be available on all player cards to show all the awards the player has previously won, including how many times they’ve won it and in which years. The awards will continue to be tracked throughout all of the years in Franchise Mode.

Custom game conditions

Play your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone simulates in Franchise Mode from time to time, whether you’re a hardcore simmer or someone who plays the majority of the 162 games in a season. This new feature allows players to customize when they can quickly jump into the action depending on pre-set conditions.

Conditions include Situation Importance, Player Highlight Moments, and which innings you’d like to drop into. So if you want to only play in high-impact moments in the eighth inning or later, you can do so.

The game will then estimate how many games you’ll end up playing and how many you’ll end up simulating depending on the parameters you’ve set to “play your way.”

Amateur Draft improvements

Franchise Mode is getting better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

San Diego Studio was quick to note that it implemented improvements to the amateur draft in MLB The Show 23, such as additions like Generational Talents, Late Bloomers, updates to the draft lottery and player cards, and more.

In MLB The Show 24, improvements are already here, including improving the logic for players who go undrafted and unsigned. Like in real life, some players forego drafts or do not get drafted and then go on to play in college where they look to hone their craft and improve.

The same kind of logic will happen with injured players, where some players will slide down draft boards if they become injured, which all teams must keep in mind when drafting players who are at risk of getting hurt.

Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI)

Promote your young studs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MLB The Show 24 imitates real-life changes to MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), including something new in the league called Prospect Promotion Incentive. This is a rule that encourages teams to promote top prospects to earn draft pick compensation with specific criteria.

So, if a prospect is promoted and performs well, like winning awards, teams are rewarded with extra draft picks.

Injured rosters

Jacob deGrom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another one for the hardcore players, this one adds the option to load up their franchise with the most up-to-date rosters including players who are currently injured and potentially out for the next year or an extended period of time.