MLB The Show 24 best second basemen ranked: Top 10 player ratings

Second basemen aren’t necessarily known for their earth-shattering offensive numbers, but that didn’t stop a few stars from earning high overall ratings in MLB The Show 24.

There are only five players with a 99 overall rating in MLB The Show 24, and one of them is a second baseman. Before jumping into the official rating list, it’s important to note these overalls only apply to offline modes, not Diamond Dynasty.

Top 10 second basemen in MLB The Show 24

Luis Arraez doesn't crack the top eight second basemen list.

Mookie Betts (99 overall) Jose Altuve (93 overall) Marcus Semien (90 overall) Ketel Marte (89 overall) Gleyber Torres (85 overall) Xander Bogaerts (84 overall) Matt McLain: 84 OVR Nico Hoerner (83 overall)

Second base is an unusual position in MLB The Show 24, given the fact that several of the top players aren’t traditional second basemen. Throughout his career, Mookie Betts has always taken reps at second base before games to field ground balls, but he was thrust into playing the role more regularly due to injuries in 2023. Betts went on to finish second in NL MVP voting and make that position his own to the point where he figured to be the everyday second basemen for the Dodgers this season—until they moved him to shortstop.

Thanks to his freak athleticism, Ketel Marte has also been comfortable playing wherever Arizona needs him. Marte blossomed into a superstar for the Diamondbacks during a Cinderella post-season run in 2023, as he won NLCS MVP and always came through with clutch hits when needed most.

The San Diego Padres didn’t sign Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract to be a second baseman, but roster restrictions have forced an unexpected position change. Fellow teammate Ha-Seong Kim is arguably one of the best shortstops in baseball, meaning Bogaerts will have to settle with playing at second after just one season in San Diego.

As for traditional second basemen, Houston locked up Jose Altuve to be an Astro for life after an otherworldly season in 2023, and after a slow start to the season, Marcus Semien helped lead the Texas Rangers to a World Series title.

We will update our list with two more players to fill out the top 10 list once San Diego Studio unveils the full player rating database.