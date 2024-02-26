Category:
General

All MLB The Show 24 platforms

Not a home run for everyone.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024
A baseball player, wearing a blue and white jersey, with a red and blue hat, holding a bat.
Image via San Diego Studios

We’re right in the middle of spring training, which means not only is a new MLB season right around the corner, but so is MLB The Show 24. Here are all the platforms this year’s baseball game will be available on.

Whether you want to jump into Franchise mode and take your favorite ball club to the World Series or get into multiplayer to prove your skill against gamers from around the world, MLB The Show 24 has something for everyone who loves America’s pastime.

If you’re wondering which platforms will get the game on release, then don’t worry, because we’ve got the answers.

MLB The Show 24 confirmed platforms

MLB The Show 24 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Since the game will launch for both current and last-gen consoles, there’s a good chance you own a platform that can play the game, so you can bring the experience of Major League Baseball to your living room.

A baseball player hitting the ball with a bat.
You can only hit dingers on a console. Image via San Diego Studio

Is MLB The Show 24 on PC?

No, MLB The Show 24 will not be released on PC.

With MLB The Show 24 on Xbox Game Pass from day one, though, there is a way you can play it on your PC. By signing up for the Ultimate version of the service, downloading the Xbox Game Pass app, clicking on the Cloud Gaming Tab, and selecting MLB The Show, you’ll be able to play on your computer. You will need to plug in a controller, however, as it won’t launch without one.

What are the differences between MLB The Show 24 on current and last-gen consoles?

The biggest difference between MLB The Show 24 on current-gen consoles compared to last-gen machines is the graphics. On the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, everything just looks crisper, from the grass to the dirt, and from the crowd to the stadiums themselves.

Stadium Creator is also not available on last-gen consoles and is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For more, learn how MLB The Show 24 lets you relive Derek Jeter’s best moments.

Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.