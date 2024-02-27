Category:
MLB The Show

How to pre-load MLB The Show 24

It's never too early to download MLB The Show 24.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 05:27 pm
Spencer Strider MLB The Show
Image via San Diego Studio

To avoid the hassle of waiting for a download when MLB The Show 24 launches, players want to know if it’s possible to pre-load the title.

Pre-loading a title lets you complete an installation before its official launch date, so players can jump in without any roadblocks when the official release date rolls around. In the case of MLB The Show 24, some players will want to get into Diamond Dynasty and other game modes as soon as possible, so here is everything we know about the helpful shortcut.

How can I pre-load MLB The Show 24?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushes the crowd during his home run trot in MLB The Show 24.
MLB The Show 24 pre-loads start soon. Image via San Diego Studio

Players will eventually be able to pre-load MLB The Show 24, but it’s currently unavailable. Based on previous series installments of the game, pre-loads usually start around a week before the official release date.

MLB The Show 24’s release date depends on which edition you purchase. The standard edition launches on March 19, but the MVP edition includes four-day early access starting on March 15. San Diego Studio didn’t provide an exact release time, but we expect the baseball-sim digital edition to be playable starting at midnight the day before early access goes live.

We’ll provide an update when it’s possible to pre-load MLB The Show 24.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.