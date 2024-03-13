Is Unturned crossplay or cross-platform?

The free-to-play zombie survival game Unturned has been around since 2014, but the game made the jump from PC to consoles back in 2020. Is crossplay or cross-platform play possible today? Read on to find out.

Is Unturned cross-platform?

Unturned was a PC-only game until 2020. It was later released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by publisher 505 Games, and it is now also available on the current generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Is Unturned crossplay?

Although you can play Unturned on different platforms, there is currently no crossplay available. Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Despite now being available across different platforms, Unturned is not a crossplay game. This is because the game differs significantly on PC in comparison to consoles. Playing on the PC allows for various mods and player creations—such as fan-made maps, weapons, and skins—to be downloaded through the Steam Workshop.

The console versions of Unturned are much more limited in comparison, so it seems unlikely that it will ever be possible for crossplay to happen due to how difficult it would be to integrate it as a feature.

Despite the limitations of the console versions, there is still plenty to enjoy from them. For instance, the game’s Xbox Series X|S Optimized version features the Elver map, the first new one to be released for the Xbox version of the game. Elver has to be purchased separately for local play (either split-screen or single-player), but it is accessible to anyone as long as they have a friend with an existing server on it.

Even though you can’t play Unturned with players on other platforms, you can still jump into the survival game right now for free on the PC via Steam (or for $5 to access golden serves that have multiple benefits) or for $24.99 on the PlayStation store and the Xbox store.