Category:
General

Is Unturned crossplay or cross-platform?

Can you share your Unturned survival journey with players on other platforms?
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 12:24 pm
House full of dead zombies in Unturned.
Image via Smartly Dressed Games

The free-to-play zombie survival game Unturned has been around since 2014, but the game made the jump from PC to consoles back in 2020. Is crossplay or cross-platform play possible today? Read on to find out.

Recommended Videos

Is Unturned cross-platform?

Unturned was a PC-only game until 2020. It was later released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by publisher 505 Games, and it is now also available on the current generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. 

Is Unturned crossplay?

A plane crashed in a forest in Unturned.
Although you can play Unturned on different platforms, there is currently no crossplay available. Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Despite now being available across different platforms, Unturned is not a crossplay game. This is because the game differs significantly on PC in comparison to consoles. Playing on the PC allows for various mods and player creations—such as fan-made maps, weapons, and skins—to be downloaded through the Steam Workshop.

The console versions of Unturned are much more limited in comparison, so it seems unlikely that it will ever be possible for crossplay to happen due to how difficult it would be to integrate it as a feature. 

Despite the limitations of the console versions, there is still plenty to enjoy from them. For instance, the game’s Xbox Series X|S Optimized version features the Elver map, the first new one to be released for the Xbox version of the game. Elver has to be purchased separately for local play (either split-screen or single-player), but it is accessible to anyone as long as they have a friend with an existing server on it.

Even though you can’t play Unturned with players on other platforms, you can still jump into the survival game right now for free on the PC via Steam (or for $5 to access golden serves that have multiple benefits) or for $24.99 on the PlayStation store and the Xbox store

related content
Read Article 2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments
Faker hoisting the Worlds 2023 trophy.
Category: General
General
2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to play Backpack Battles on Mac
Image of the Backpack Battles home page.
Category: General
General
How to play Backpack Battles on Mac
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Unturned medical IDs, listed
Character shooting zombies in a small town in Unturned
Category: General
General
All Unturned medical IDs, listed
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments
Faker hoisting the Worlds 2023 trophy.
Category: General
General
2024 esports calendar: All major events and tournaments
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to play Backpack Battles on Mac
Image of the Backpack Battles home page.
Category: General
General
How to play Backpack Battles on Mac
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Unturned medical IDs, listed
Character shooting zombies in a small town in Unturned
Category: General
General
All Unturned medical IDs, listed
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 13, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.