Is Skull and Bones crossplay or cross-platform?

After a series of delays, the time is finally coming to enjoy Skull and Bones. And if you play on more than one platform or have a multiplatform group of friends, having features like crossplay and cross-progression is essential. But can we expect that from the new Ubisoft release?

Set in the late 1600s, Skull and Bones is an action-adventure game featuring, as the name itself might indicate, piracy as a main theme. It drew inspiration from fellow Ubisoft title Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and development began as early as 2013 — though it was only announced to the public in 2017. Since then, there have been several delays, but now the actual release date is approaching.

The amazing visuals made for current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are also coming to Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna, which leads to the question: how easy is it to switch from one platform to another and team up with friends in other platforms?

Does Skull and Bones have crossplay?

Arrrr! Image via Ubisoft

According to a news article dated June 12, 2023 and published on the game’s website, Skull and Bones is confirmed to have crossplay at launch. This means every player, whether they are on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Amazon Luna, gets to invite friends to their session.

Neven Drabinski, a producer for Ubisoft Singapore, stated “[the] game is best played with friends,” and making sure that players can enjoy the experience together, even on different platforms, has always been a priority to the team.

As for limitations and requirements, Drabinski ensures the servers can hold “up to 20 players” and that you can invite friends to your fleet in “groups of up to three” people. More details will likely follow at launch, or at least at a closer date.

Does Skull and Bones have cross-progression?

Image via Ubisoft

Good news for those who like to play on more than one platform, or are thinking of upgrading their hardware in the near future. Although the specific expression “cross-progression” was not used in the news article that mentions crossplay, Ubisoft has confirmed the feature in a press release. That means Skull and Bones also supports cross-progression across all platforms at launch.

This is in line with the standard Ubisoft has been following after the 2020 title Watch Dogs: Legion, with all games at launch supporting crossplay and cross-progression.

The long-awaited action-adventure pirate game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna on Feb. 16, 2024.