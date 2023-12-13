Is Palworld on Nintendo Switch?

If you’ve been wondering how the world of Pokémon would look like if those powerful creatures could wield a minigun, then you’re in luck with Palworld. But will the title be available on Nintendo Switch?

Palworld has reimagined the monster-catching genre by placing guns and other weapons in the hands of cute companions called Pals. This outrageous twist has potential players hoping that the title makes it to their respective platform so they can try it out for themselves, including those on the Nintendo Switch.

Will Palworld release on Nintendo Switch?

No breaks for my workers. Image via Pocketpair.

At the moment, there is no confirmed release info for Palworld on the Nintendo Switch. There are also some rumblings on whether or not Nintendo will even carry the game on their platform, since it carries too many resemblances to their own iconic video game franchise, Pokémon. As a result, Palworld might not be allowed on the platform for the foreseeable future.

There is, however, a tentative release date for the game on PC, which is set for January 2024. This version of the game will be an early access version, which means that there will be plenty of content updates, hotfixes, and improvements being made over the course of the year.

In one of the game’s newest trailers, the developers also confirmed that the game will be releasing for Xbox as well, although there hasn’t been any news around a potential PlayStation release. Overall, Palworld will be a funny addition to a classic formula that could bring in a ton of curious players, looking for a new way to play.