How to watch multiple streams on Twitch

Twitch provides access to thousands of creators’ content ranging from intense first-person shooters to more casual experiences like Just Chatting. There is likely a niche streaming category for everyone to enjoy and multiple streamers providing an excellent experience.

But if you find multiple streamers you enjoy, it can be tough deciding which one you should watch. Thankfully there are a few easy ways to watch multiple streams on Twitch at the same time.

Multistre.am

One of the easiest ways to watch multiple streams is using the third-party website multistrea.am. This website allows you to copy and paste up to eight Twitch stream links into the site and provides multiple templates to enjoy the streams simultaneously. Users can also pick and choose which Chat will be shown and can easily switch to another streamer if needed. If you want to comment, donate, or subscribe, however, you will need to log into your Twitch account first.

Multitwitch

Multitwitch is another third-party service that allows viewers to plug in multiple Twitch URLs to watch several streams at the same time. This site does not allow you to pick the layout of the streams, but it does optimize the streams to provide the best experience.

This website can be slightly more complicated to use than Multiste.am, but as long as you correctly copy and paste the Twitch URLs, it shouldn’t be too tough.

Twitchtheater.tv

Twitchtheater.tv is another useful site that allows you to watch multiple streams simultaneously by pasting each stream into the website. You can also paste multiple streams into the Chat section and can navigate between each Twitch Chat as needed. This site provides excellent options like hiding streams if you want to focus on one, removing streams altogether, and pausing specific streams.