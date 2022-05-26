Setting up everything by yourself and going on a search for every material in the game will be fun at first in V Rising. If you’re in the process of rebuilding your empire from the ground up for the fifth time, however, you’ll naturally look for ways to speed up the process.

Admin commands and cheats allow players to have a more customized and faster gameplay experience since it can be used to skip through the grinding. If you’re looking to use admin commands and cheats, you’ll need to enable V Rising’s console.

How to enable the console in V Rising

Launch V Rising

Navigate to the Options menu

Click on General

Locate the “Console Enabled” menu item and ensure the box next to it is checked

After enabling the console, you’ll be able to launch it by clicking on the ` key which will be located right below ESC. This key may be different depending on your keyboard’s native language, but it’ll always be below ESC. You’ll then need to type in “adminauth” and hit enter to be able to use console commands.

How to use admin commands and cheats in V Rising

Players will first need to complete the steps above to activate their console in V Rising to start using admin commands and cheats. If you’re all set, you’ll just need to type in the following commands into your console.

The best admin commands and cheats in V Rising

Command Effect Banuser / Bancharacter This command allows players to ban a user or a character Changedurability Players can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command GatherAllAllies Teleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor GatherAllAlliesExceptMe Gather all of your allies at the location of your cursor Give (Item name, amount) The Give command allows players to create items Giveset (Item name) The Giveset command is used to create any armor set in the game TeleportPlayerToMe This command allows players to teleport a player to their location TeleportPlayerToPlayer This command can be used to teleport yourself to the location of another character Clear The Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded Kick (character name) The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server

All the admin commands and cheats in V Rising

General commands in V Rising

Command Effect addtime Add time in 12-hour intervals Adminauth This command allows players to grant admin privileges to others Admindeauth This command is used to revoke admin privileges set by the Adminauth command Alias (Alias, Command) Remove the selected unit’s alias Bancharacter (character name) Ban a user Banned Brings up a list of all the banned accounts Banuser (Steam ID) Ban a user with their Steam ID, this prevents them from joining your session by changing their name Bind (Key Combination, Command) This command can be used to bind abilities to different keys changedurability Players can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command changehealthofclosesttomouse This command allows players to change the health of a target that is closest to their cursor. This command can be used to both damage units or heal them. Clanaccept Use this command to accept a clan invite Clandecline Use this command to decline a clan invite Clear The Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded ClearTempBindings This command clears all the temporary custom binding that were created during your session claninvite (Unnamed Argument) This command can be used to invite players to your clan clanleave Use this command to leave a clan Connect (address or steamid, port, password) This command allows players to connect to a specific server Disconnect Disconnect from your current server GatherAllAllies Teleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor GatherAllAlliesExceptMe Gather all of your allies at the location of your cursor GatherAllNonAllies Gather all the non-allies at the location of your cursor GatherAllPlayers Gather all players at the location of your cursor GatherAllPlayersExceptMe Gather all the players, except yourself, at the location of your cursor give (Item Name, Amount) The Give command allows players to create items giveset (Item Name) The Giveset command allows players to create armor sets hidecursor (Unnamed Argument) Hides your cursor kick (character name) The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server Kill This command kills your character List Check out the list of all the available commands listusers (Include Disconnected) Check out the list of all the users in the server localization (Language) Set the in-game language MultiCommand (Commands) This command is used to execute multiple commands at once PlayerTeleport Teleport a player to your cursor’s location Reconnect Reconnect to a server setadminlevel (user, level) Adjust a user’s admin level TeleportPlayerToMe (User) Teleport a player to your location TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User) Teleport a player to your cursor’s location TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument) Teleport a player to chunk TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument) Teleport a player to a specific waypoint TeleportToNether Teleport a player to the Nether TeleportToPlayer (User) Use this command to teleport to another player Unbind Remove a previous keybind unban (User Index) Unban a user who was previously banned

Debug commands in V Rising