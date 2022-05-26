How to enable and use admin commands and cheats in V Rising

Image via Stunlock Studios

Setting up everything by yourself and going on a search for every material in the game will be fun at first in V Rising. If you’re in the process of rebuilding your empire from the ground up for the fifth time, however, you’ll naturally look for ways to speed up the process.

Admin commands and cheats allow players to have a more customized and faster gameplay experience since it can be used to skip through the grinding. If you’re looking to use admin commands and cheats, you’ll need to enable V Rising’s console.

How to enable the console in V Rising

  • Launch V Rising
  • Navigate to the Options menu
  • Click on General
  • Locate the “Console Enabled” menu item and ensure the box next to it is checked

After enabling the console, you’ll be able to launch it by clicking on the ` key which will be located right below ESC. This key may be different depending on your keyboard’s native language, but it’ll always be below ESC. You’ll then need to type in “adminauth” and hit enter to be able to use console commands.

How to use admin commands and cheats in V Rising

Players will first need to complete the steps above to activate their console in V Rising to start using admin commands and cheats. If you’re all set, you’ll just need to type in the following commands into your console.

The best admin commands and cheats in V Rising

CommandEffect
Banuser / BancharacterThis command allows players to ban a user or a character
ChangedurabilityPlayers can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command
GatherAllAlliesTeleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor
GatherAllAlliesExceptMeGather all of your allies at the location of your cursor
Give (Item name, amount)The Give command allows players to create items
Giveset (Item name)The Giveset command is used to create any armor set in the game
TeleportPlayerToMeThis command allows players to teleport a player to their location
TeleportPlayerToPlayerThis command can be used to teleport yourself to the location of another character
ClearThe Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded
Kick (character name)The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server

All the admin commands and cheats in V Rising

General commands in V Rising

CommandEffect
addtimeAdd time in 12-hour intervals 
AdminauthThis command allows players to grant admin privileges to others
AdmindeauthThis command is used to revoke admin privileges set by the Adminauth command
Alias (Alias, Command)Remove the selected unit’s alias
Bancharacter (character name)Ban a user
BannedBrings up a list of all the banned accounts
Banuser (Steam ID)Ban a user with their Steam ID, this prevents them from joining your session by changing their name
Bind (Key Combination, Command)This command can be used to bind abilities to different keys
changedurabilityPlayers can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command
changehealthofclosesttomouseThis command allows players to change the health of a target that is closest to their cursor. This command can be used to both damage units or heal them.
ClanacceptUse this command to accept a clan invite
ClandeclineUse this command to decline a clan invite
ClearThe Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded
ClearTempBindingsThis command clears all the temporary custom binding that were created during your session
claninvite (Unnamed Argument)This command can be used to invite players to your clan
clanleaveUse this command to leave a clan
Connect (address or steamid, port, password)This command allows players to connect to a specific server
DisconnectDisconnect from your current server
GatherAllAlliesTeleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor
GatherAllAlliesExceptMeGather all of your allies at the location of your cursor
GatherAllNonAlliesGather all the non-allies at the location of your cursor
GatherAllPlayersGather all players at the location of your cursor
GatherAllPlayersExceptMeGather all the players, except yourself, at the location of your cursor
give (Item Name, Amount)The Give command allows players to create items
giveset (Item Name)The Giveset command allows players to create armor sets
hidecursor (Unnamed Argument)Hides your cursor
kick (character name)The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server
KillThis command kills your character
ListCheck out the list of all the available commands
listusers (Include Disconnected)Check out the list of all the users in the server
localization (Language)Set the in-game language
MultiCommand (Commands)This command is used to execute multiple commands at once
PlayerTeleportTeleport a player to your cursor’s location
ReconnectReconnect to a server
setadminlevel (user, level)Adjust a user’s admin level
TeleportPlayerToMe (User)Teleport a player to your location
TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User)Teleport a player to your cursor’s location
TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument) Teleport a player to chunk
TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument)Teleport a player to a specific waypoint
TeleportToNetherTeleport a player to the Nether
TeleportToPlayer (User)Use this command to teleport to another player
UnbindRemove a previous keybind
unban (User Index)Unban a user who was previously banned

Debug commands in V Rising

CommandEffect
adminonlydebugeventsOnly admins can control debug events after using this command
ClientBuildingDebuggingEnable building debugging and display an internal error if building doesn’t work
CopyCopy an output of a subcommand
CopyDebugDumpCopy an output of a debug dump
CopyPositionDumpCopy an output of a position dump
CreateDebugDumpCreate a debug dump
CreatePerformanceDumpCreate a performance dump
DebugViewEnabledThis command enables or disables the debug view
depthoffield Use this command to enable or disable depth of field
DumpArchetypeInformationThis command is used to dumps Archetype information into a log and a file
DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfoDump a blob asset’s memory footprint
DumpChunkFragmentationDump fragmentation state of chunks
DumpComponentMemoryInfoThis command is used to dumps component memory footprint
DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfoThis command is used to dump dynamic buffer’s memory footprint
DumpEntityThis command is used to dump the full information of a target entity in the world
DumpEntityQueriesDump data of all entities in the world
DumpEverythingDump everything
DumpPrefabGUIDEntitiesDump PrefabGuide entities information
DumpQueryArchetypesDump archetype information
DumpSystemMemoryDump system memory
garbageCollectArchetypesGarbage collect all empty archetypes
gcCollectManage garbage collection
JobThreadsSet or get a number of job threads
logdestroyeventsContinuously log destroy events
lowqualityatmosphereToggle low-quality atmosphere
measureSystemPerformanceToggle system performance measuring on and off
motionblurToggle motion blur
OpenCrashDumpFolderOpen the folder for crash dumps
OpenLogsFolderOpen folder for log files
ProfileInfoDisplay info on current console profile
performanceTestChunksTest the performance for all of the selected chunks
performchunkdefragmentationPerform defragmentation for all chunks in a selected world
PrintactivesequencesPrint all active sequences
printactivesoundsPrint all active sounds
PrintallsequencesPrint all sequences
printdestroyevents Print all destroy events for the current time frame
PrintDynamicResSettingsPrint current dynamic resolution settings
PrintsunvfxstatePrint info on the sun’s VFX state
setmipmaplevel Set mipmap level on all RenderMesh textures
setresolution Set resolution on all RenderMesh textures
setsystemenabled Enable or disable a system in a world
startbuildwallpaper Starts building of wallpaper
texturestreamingenabled Enable or disable texture memory streaming budget
texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction Set the texture streaming max level reduction
texturestreamingmemorybudget Set the texture streaming memory budget
ToggleDebugViewCategory Toggle specific debug view modes
toggleobserveToggle being observer
ToggleSettingToggle a setting
unloadUnusedAssetsUnload all unused assets
useoptimizedqueries Enable or disable faster queries