Setting up everything by yourself and going on a search for every material in the game will be fun at first in V Rising. If you’re in the process of rebuilding your empire from the ground up for the fifth time, however, you’ll naturally look for ways to speed up the process.
Admin commands and cheats allow players to have a more customized and faster gameplay experience since it can be used to skip through the grinding. If you’re looking to use admin commands and cheats, you’ll need to enable V Rising’s console.
How to enable the console in V Rising
- Launch V Rising
- Navigate to the Options menu
- Click on General
- Locate the “Console Enabled” menu item and ensure the box next to it is checked
After enabling the console, you’ll be able to launch it by clicking on the ` key which will be located right below ESC. This key may be different depending on your keyboard’s native language, but it’ll always be below ESC. You’ll then need to type in “adminauth” and hit enter to be able to use console commands.
How to use admin commands and cheats in V Rising
Players will first need to complete the steps above to activate their console in V Rising to start using admin commands and cheats. If you’re all set, you’ll just need to type in the following commands into your console.
The best admin commands and cheats in V Rising
|Command
|Effect
|Banuser / Bancharacter
|This command allows players to ban a user or a character
|Changedurability
|Players can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command
|GatherAllAllies
|Teleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor
|GatherAllAlliesExceptMe
|Gather all of your allies at the location of your cursor
|Give (Item name, amount)
|The Give command allows players to create items
|Giveset (Item name)
|The Giveset command is used to create any armor set in the game
|TeleportPlayerToMe
|This command allows players to teleport a player to their location
|TeleportPlayerToPlayer
|This command can be used to teleport yourself to the location of another character
|Clear
|The Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded
|Kick (character name)
|The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server
All the admin commands and cheats in V Rising
General commands in V Rising
|Command
|Effect
|addtime
|Add time in 12-hour intervals
|Adminauth
|This command allows players to grant admin privileges to others
|Admindeauth
|This command is used to revoke admin privileges set by the Adminauth command
|Alias (Alias, Command)
|Remove the selected unit’s alias
|Bancharacter (character name)
|Ban a user
|Banned
|Brings up a list of all the banned accounts
|Banuser (Steam ID)
|Ban a user with their Steam ID, this prevents them from joining your session by changing their name
|Bind (Key Combination, Command)
|This command can be used to bind abilities to different keys
|changedurability
|Players can avoid doing repair runs by using the Changedurability command
|changehealthofclosesttomouse
|This command allows players to change the health of a target that is closest to their cursor. This command can be used to both damage units or heal them.
|Clanaccept
|Use this command to accept a clan invite
|Clandecline
|Use this command to decline a clan invite
|Clear
|The Clear command clears all the text in the console, and it’s often used when the console gets too crowded
|ClearTempBindings
|This command clears all the temporary custom binding that were created during your session
|claninvite (Unnamed Argument)
|This command can be used to invite players to your clan
|clanleave
|Use this command to leave a clan
|Connect (address or steamid, port, password)
|This command allows players to connect to a specific server
|Disconnect
|Disconnect from your current server
|GatherAllAllies
|Teleport yourself and all of your allies to the location of your cursor
|GatherAllAlliesExceptMe
|Gather all of your allies at the location of your cursor
|GatherAllNonAllies
|Gather all the non-allies at the location of your cursor
|GatherAllPlayers
|Gather all players at the location of your cursor
|GatherAllPlayersExceptMe
|Gather all the players, except yourself, at the location of your cursor
|give (Item Name, Amount)
|The Give command allows players to create items
|giveset (Item Name)
|The Giveset command allows players to create armor sets
|hidecursor (Unnamed Argument)
|Hides your cursor
|kick (character name)
|The Kick command allows players to kick another player from their server
|Kill
|This command kills your character
|List
|Check out the list of all the available commands
|listusers (Include Disconnected)
|Check out the list of all the users in the server
|localization (Language)
|Set the in-game language
|MultiCommand (Commands)
|This command is used to execute multiple commands at once
|PlayerTeleport
|Teleport a player to your cursor’s location
|Reconnect
|Reconnect to a server
|setadminlevel (user, level)
|Adjust a user’s admin level
|TeleportPlayerToMe (User)
|Teleport a player to your location
|TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User)
|Teleport a player to your cursor’s location
|TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument)
|Teleport a player to chunk
|TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument)
|Teleport a player to a specific waypoint
|TeleportToNether
|Teleport a player to the Nether
|TeleportToPlayer (User)
|Use this command to teleport to another player
|Unbind
|Remove a previous keybind
|unban (User Index)
|Unban a user who was previously banned
Debug commands in V Rising
|Command
|Effect
|adminonlydebugevents
|Only admins can control debug events after using this command
|ClientBuildingDebugging
|Enable building debugging and display an internal error if building doesn’t work
|Copy
|Copy an output of a subcommand
|CopyDebugDump
|Copy an output of a debug dump
|CopyPositionDump
|Copy an output of a position dump
|CreateDebugDump
|Create a debug dump
|CreatePerformanceDump
|Create a performance dump
|DebugViewEnabled
|This command enables or disables the debug view
|depthoffield
|Use this command to enable or disable depth of field
|DumpArchetypeInformation
|This command is used to dumps Archetype information into a log and a file
|DumpBlobAssetMemoryInfo
|Dump a blob asset’s memory footprint
|DumpChunkFragmentation
|Dump fragmentation state of chunks
|DumpComponentMemoryInfo
|This command is used to dumps component memory footprint
|DumpDynamicBufferMemoryInfo
|This command is used to dump dynamic buffer’s memory footprint
|DumpEntity
|This command is used to dump the full information of a target entity in the world
|DumpEntityQueries
|Dump data of all entities in the world
|DumpEverything
|Dump everything
|DumpPrefabGUIDEntities
|Dump PrefabGuide entities information
|DumpQueryArchetypes
|Dump archetype information
|DumpSystemMemory
|Dump system memory
|garbageCollectArchetypes
|Garbage collect all empty archetypes
|gcCollect
|Manage garbage collection
|JobThreads
|Set or get a number of job threads
|logdestroyevents
|Continuously log destroy events
|lowqualityatmosphere
|Toggle low-quality atmosphere
|measureSystemPerformance
|Toggle system performance measuring on and off
|motionblur
|Toggle motion blur
|OpenCrashDumpFolder
|Open the folder for crash dumps
|OpenLogsFolder
|Open folder for log files
|ProfileInfo
|Display info on current console profile
|performanceTestChunks
|Test the performance for all of the selected chunks
|performchunkdefragmentation
|Perform defragmentation for all chunks in a selected world
|Printactivesequences
|Print all active sequences
|printactivesounds
|Print all active sounds
|Printallsequences
|Print all sequences
|printdestroyevents
|Print all destroy events for the current time frame
|PrintDynamicResSettings
|Print current dynamic resolution settings
|Printsunvfxstate
|Print info on the sun’s VFX state
|setmipmaplevel
|Set mipmap level on all RenderMesh textures
|setresolution
|Set resolution on all RenderMesh textures
|setsystemenabled
|Enable or disable a system in a world
|startbuildwallpaper
|Starts building of wallpaper
|texturestreamingenabled
|Enable or disable texture memory streaming budget
|texturestreamingmaxlevelreduction
|Set the texture streaming max level reduction
|texturestreamingmemorybudget
|Set the texture streaming memory budget
|ToggleDebugViewCategory
|Toggle specific debug view modes
|toggleobserve
|Toggle being observer
|ToggleSetting
|Toggle a setting
|unloadUnusedAssets
|Unload all unused assets
|useoptimizedqueries
|Enable or disable faster queries