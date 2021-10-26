How to upgrade your Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is here and now Switch users can finally play their favorite N64 and Sega Genesis titles on the latest in Nintendo handheld technology.

There are now a bunch of games available as part of the package for these two vintage consoles, as well as access to the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise for a premium subscription price.

This new package will set you back $49.99 a year and it is extremely easy to get set up and upgrade your membership to get these new products. Here’s everything you need to do so you can gain access today.

How to upgrade your NSO to NSO + Expansion Pack

Image via Nintendo

If you’re a current member of Nintendo Switch Online gaining access to the Expansion Pack is extremely simple. The process is also very similar if you aren’t a member although you’ll need to create an account.

First, start up your Nintendo Switch console and open the Nintendo Switch Online tab from the dashboard. Next, scroll down on the menu and select the “Expansion Pack” option. Now select the “Become a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Member” button where you’ll be taken to the Nintendo eShop. From here you can select whether you’d like an individual membership or a family membership. Once you choose the best option for you scroll down and select “Proceed to Purchase” where you can finish up the upgrade process of your new subscription.

If you’ve just gained access to the Expansion Pack, you’ll be able to find these new vintage consoles via virtual console options from the Switch dashboard. Here is a list of all the games you’ll be able to play on launch.