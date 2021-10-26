Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now available

Nintendo Switch users can now finally play their favorite N64 and Sega Genesis titles on their device as the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is now live.

Those who head to the Nintendo eShop will see that they can now upgrade their current Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the two new virtual consoles as well as the upcoming Animal Cross: New Horizons DLC Happy Home Paradise.

This new subscription will set users back $49.99 per year. With this subscription, users will get access to the current lineup of titles as well as those which will be released in the future to the service. To date, Nintendo has confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, and Paper Mario will all be added.

The new Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games will be available through virtual console apps on the Nintendo Switch similar to how the current SNES and NES games can be accessed.

Here is a complete list of the games that you’ll be able to play with access to this new subscription tier today.

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

Sega Genises:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

These are just the titles that are currently available. Over the coming months, there will be further options added.