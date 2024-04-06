Category:
How to uninstall Escape from Tarkov

Removing the popular shooter can be a bit tricky.
Escape from Tarkov
Image via Battlestate Games

Being a game without an official platform, Escape from Tarkov may confuse some players with its installation and uninstallation processes. However, we are here to help and explain how to uninstall Escape from Tarkov and wipe it clean off your PC.

How to delete Escape from Tarkov

A manned sentry in Escape from Tarkov trailer
Escape from Tarkov is one of the most popular extraction shooters. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Battlestate Games

Even though it isn’t as straightforward as uninstalling a Steam game with two clicks, Escape from Tarkov is still mighty easy to remove. Just follow these simple steps, and the game will be gone in a moment.

  • Open This PC.
  • Navigate to the Battlestate Games folder. (Most likely located in C:\Program Files (x86))
  • Inside, find the BsgLauncher folder.
  • Double-click the uninstall.exe file.
  • Press Yes when prompted.
  • Once the process is complete, you can delete the Battlestate Games folder, but it’s not mandatory.

If you wish to clear any and all remnants of Escape from Tarkov from your PC, I recommend you try out external tools such as the Revo Uninstaller. It will ensure that nothing remains, including temporary files and registry entries.

Why is Escape from Tarkov not on Steam?

Beta trailer for Escape from Tarkov showing Lighthouse from afar
Tarkov, even without Steam, still attracts hundreds of thousands of players. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Battlestate YouTube

Though there is no stated official reasoning behind Escape from Tarkov‘s absence from the biggest PC storefront, it appears to do with, you’ve guessed it—money. By using its own proprietary launcher and platform Escape from Tarkov does not have to give Steam a steep cut of its profits nor abide by its policies. The developers, therefore, have more freedom in how they operate, though with the drawbacks of potential networking issues during peak hours.

