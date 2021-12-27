Escape from Tarkov is one of the most intense and challenging first-person shooters on the market and is the perfect game for players looking for a high-stakes experience. Players lose all items if they die while on a run and escaping with your life is easier said than done. Despite this tedious experience, thousands of players enjoy the game daily and new players consistently join the fight.

Understanding how to download Escape from Tarkov is simple, although you won’t find the game on any major services like Steam. Interested players will need to visit the official Escape from Tarkov website to download the game.

Once you’re on the page, click the pre-order button in the center of the site. Players have four options right now when downloading Escape from Tarkov, each with more bonuses than the last. Here are the four versions of Escape from Tarkov:

Standard Edition – $44.99

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Basic Stash (10×28 cells)

Bonus equipment at start

Left Behind Edition – $74.99

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Increased size of stash (10×38)

additional equipment and resources in stash

Prepare for Escape Edition – $99.99

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Greatly increased size of stash (10×48)

Additional equipment in stash

Initial good standing with all in-game traders

Edge of Darkness Limited Edition – $104.99

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy pre-load

Huge size of stash (10×68)

Additional equipment and resources in stash

Initially good standing with all in-game traders

Unique in-game ID

Free access to all subsequent DLCs (season pass)

After selecting your preferred edition of the game, you’ll be taken to a payment screen. Once you’ve successfully bought Escape from Tarkov, navigate to the profile page and press the install button to download the Battlestate Games launcher. After the launcher is downloaded, you can download Escape from Tarkov and enjoy.