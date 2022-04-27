How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that end with ‘WN’

Wordle, the web-based word game created by Josh Wardle, has become one of the most popular daily activities on social media. Each day, a new five-letter word will be available for players to figure out in six tries. The only clues are the letters themselves, in a system inspired by classic puzzle game Mastermind.

Depending on which words you guess first, there are days when you may have a harder time figuring out the answer to the Wordle. You might have figured out the initial or final letters, but not know where to go from there. Endings are trickier because it usually takes longer to remember the words—especially with such an unusual ending as “WN,” which was the case for Wordle No. 312.

Below, we have listed some valid words ending with “WN” in case you’re feeling stuck.

Five-letter words ending with “WN” to try in Wordle

ADOWN

BLAWN

BLOWN

BRAWN

BROWN

CLOWN

CROWN

DRAWN

DROWN

FLOWN

FROWN

GNAWN

GROWN

KNOWN

PRAWN

SHAWN

SHEWN

SHOWN

SPAWN

For such an unusual ending, there are still several options, and all of the words listed above are valid Wordle guesses. To narrow down the list, the usual tips apply: check which vowels are on the daily word and avoid the more complicated, unknown words. The game usually goes for common words.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.