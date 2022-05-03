How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words starting with ‘HA’

Popular word game Wordle has become a popular daily activity, so players can start the day with a simple puzzle and share their abilities on social media. The goal is to guess a five-letter word, and the game gives you no clues but the letters themselves, which will change colors if they’re part of the word. Words tend to be common, and the format of the game is reminiscent of the classic Mastermind.
If you’ve been playing for a while, you have probably developed or found a strategy that can guarantee a win. But even the best of us may get stuck, having found only a couple of letters. When that happens, we have got you covered.
Below, you will find a list of five-letter words that start with “HA” that may help you.
Five-letter words starting with “HA” to try on Wordle
- HAAFS
- HAARS
- HABIT
- HABUS
- HACEK
- HACKS
- HADAL
- HADED
- HADES
- HADJI
- HADST
- HAEMS
- HAETS
- HAFIZ
- HAHAS
- HAIKA
- HAIKS
- HAIKU
- HAILS
- HAINT
- HAIRS
- HAIRY
- HAJES
- HAJIS
- HAJJI
- HAKES
- HAKIM
- HAKUS
- HALAL
- HALED
- HALER
- HALES
- HALID
- HALLO
- HALLS
- HALMA
- HALMS
- HALON
- HALOS
- HALTS
- HALVA
- HALVE
- HAMAL
- HAMES
- HAMMY
- HAMZA
- HANCE
- HANDS
- HANDY
- HANGS
- HANKS
- HANKY
- HANSA
- HANSE
- HANTS
- HAOLE
- HAPAX
- HAPLY
- HAPPY
- HARDS
- HARDY
- HARED
- HAREM
- HARES
- HARKS
- HARLS
- HARMS
- HARPS
- HARPY
- HARRY
- HARSH
- HARTS
- HASPS
- HASTE
- HASTY
- HATCH
- HATED
- HATER
- HATES
- HAUGH
- HAULM
- HAULS
- HAUNT
- HAUTE
- HAVEN
- HAVER
- HAVES
- HAVOC
- HAWED
- HAWKS
- HAWSE
- HAYED
- HAYER
- HAYEY
- HAZAN
- HAZED
- HAZEL
- HAZER
- HAZES
To narrow down the list above, you can apply the usual strategies. First, check the clues you already have and try to find your vowel, or vowels. Rule out words that have letters which you know aren’t in the word, and look for those with the letters you found. Then, prioritize more common words and avoid plural forms, because that is what Wordle does.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.