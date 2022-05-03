How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words starting with ‘HA’

Popular word game Wordle has become a popular daily activity, so players can start the day with a simple puzzle and share their abilities on social media. The goal is to guess a five-letter word, and the game gives you no clues but the letters themselves, which will change colors if they’re part of the word. Words tend to be common, and the format of the game is reminiscent of the classic Mastermind.

If you’ve been playing for a while, you have probably developed or found a strategy that can guarantee a win. But even the best of us may get stuck, having found only a couple of letters. When that happens, we have got you covered.

Below, you will find a list of five-letter words that start with “HA” that may help you.

Five-letter words starting with “HA” to try on Wordle

HAAFS

HAARS

HABIT

HABUS

HACEK

HACKS

HADAL

HADED

HADES

HADJI

HADST

HAEMS

HAETS

HAFIZ

HAHAS

HAIKA

HAIKS

HAIKU

HAILS

HAINT

HAIRS

HAIRY

HAJES

HAJIS

HAJJI

HAKES

HAKIM

HAKUS

HALAL

HALED

HALER

HALES

HALID

HALLO

HALLS

HALMA

HALMS

HALON

HALOS

HALTS

HALVA

HALVE

HAMAL

HAMES

HAMMY

HAMZA

HANCE

HANDS

HANDY

HANGS

HANKS

HANKY

HANSA

HANSE

HANTS

HAOLE

HAPAX

HAPLY

HAPPY

HARDS

HARDY

HARED

HAREM

HARES

HARKS

HARLS

HARMS

HARPS

HARPY

HARRY

HARSH

HARTS

HASPS

HASTE

HASTY

HATCH

HATED

HATER

HATES

HAUGH

HAULM

HAULS

HAUNT

HAUTE

HAVEN

HAVER

HAVES

HAVOC

HAWED

HAWKS

HAWSE

HAYED

HAYER

HAYEY

HAZAN

HAZED

HAZEL

HAZER

HAZES

To narrow down the list above, you can apply the usual strategies. First, check the clues you already have and try to find your vowel, or vowels. Rule out words that have letters which you know aren’t in the word, and look for those with the letters you found. Then, prioritize more common words and avoid plural forms, because that is what Wordle does.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.