How to sign up for PlayStation Stars

Back in July, PlayStation announced a new loyalty program for players. Known as PlayStation Stars, the program allows players to earn points by purchasing games and completing achievement-like quests. Those points can then be spent on digital collectibles of varying rarity or digital games from the PlayStation store.

The program is now rolling out worldwide and interested PlayStation users can sign up online. If you want to get in on the point-collecting action, you’re not alone. We’ve compiled a complete list of steps to take if you want to be one of the first to earn credit toward new games.

Here’s how to sign up for the PlayStation Stars loyalty program.

PlayStation Stars sign-up process

If you’re in the U.S., head to the PlayStation Stars page on the official PlayStation website. From there, you’ll need to sign into your PlayStation Network (PSN) or Sony account. Your PSN account is what’s used when you play online on any PlayStation console or make digital purchases through the console maker’s store. If you don’t already have a PSN account, you’ll need to create one before you can join PlayStation Stars.

After creating or logging into a PSN account, click the button on the page that says Join PlayStation Stars. This will bring up a side bar that explains the perks of the program. Agree to the terms and conditions and click Continue. You’ll then need to choose whether all players or just those on your friends list can see your Stars level and your collectibles. Finally, the page will give you the option to download the PlayStation app to keep track of your level on the go.

Note that according to an asterisk on the PlayStation Stars page, not everyone will be let into the program immediately. Instead, some players will be put on a waitlist for the program for up to two months. Dot Esports was able to sign up for the program immediately, but presumably those who are placed on a waitlist will receive an email or other type of message from Sony when they can officially join the program.