How to sell weapons and loot in Redfall

Selling weapons and items in Redfall is critical to getting cash so you can buy, well, more weapons and items.

But, selling gear in Redfall is a bit different from other open-world games; you don’t sell your unwanted goods to a trader to make money. Instead, developer Arkane has cut out the middleman and made it much easier to get rid of unwanted items.

How to salvage weapons in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Redfall, you don’t exactly sell weapons. Instead, you need to salvage them for coins, which is essentially the same thing but much easier.

To salvage a weapon, go to your loadout from the menu and click on one of your weapons to bring up all the weapons in your inventory. Beside each weapon, on the pop-up that gives you details about the weapon, you’ll see a little pile of coins icon with a number beside it. That is how much the weapon is worth.

Hover over the weapon you want to salvage/sell and either hold ‘G’ on your keyboard or LT on your Xbox controller. The coins will then automatically add to your overall stash and you can see the total number of coins you have in the top right-hand side of the menu.

How to sell loot in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Selling loot in Redfall couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is pick it up, literally. Every item you loot, that doesn’t impact gameplay, is automatically sold when you pick it up. That means it’s worth looting everything you see, be it squirrel figurines, jeweled eggs, or teddy bears.