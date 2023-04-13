Can you play Redfall on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck has become a popular way for gamers to play the latest games since they can take their games on the go and play wherever they want. One of the main issues with the Steam Deck, however, is that not every modern title is able to run on it. As such, with any new game release, Steam Deck owners want to know if it will be playable on their handheld device.

This is the case with Redfall, which is Arkane Studios’ latest first-person game. Arkane Studios is the developer behind the Dishonored series and, more recently, Deathloop. Redfall is a single-player, open-world game that has full four-person co-op support, crossplay, and an interesting plot and setting. But before Steam Deck owners can even get excited about the game, they want to know if the game will run on their device.

Playing Redfall on Steam Deck, explained

At time of writing, the developers have not made any official statements regarding Steam Deck compatibility with Redfall. This means that, as of now, the game is not officially supported on the handheld PC. But Redfall launches on May 2, which does give the developers some time to announce something on the matter.

It does seem unlikely, however, that Redfall will be an officially supported title for the device. The game is only releasing on the current-generation Xbox Series X and S along with PC. This likely means Redfall will be making use of more modern technology and supporting higher-fidelity graphics. This is not usually the recipe for a well-running game on Steam Deck.

Of course, since Redfall will be available on Steam, players should be able to at least boot the game up even if it’s not an officially supported title. This is done by booting into Windows 10 or other workarounds that fans have come up with. The real problem will be seeing just how much players will have to compromise in the graphics department to get Redfall running at a steady frame rate.

We will have to wait for more information or for the game to launch on May 2 to truly gauge whether or not it will be playable on Steam Deck.