Redfall pre-order: Price, bonuses, and how to pre-order

Arkane Studios’ open-world, cooperative first-person shooter Redfall is fast approaching, and soon the vampire scourge will take over the small town of Redfall, Massachusetts.

Based on early preview footage, the game looks like zombie-slaying co-op titles like Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, combined with the open-world sandboxes and unique combat styles of previous Arkane titles like Dishonored and Deathloop.

Redfall is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows on PC on May 2, 2023, but fans looking to pick up some extra bonus goodies can do so by pre-ordering ahead of time. Here’s how.

Redfall: Bite Back Edition vs. Standard Edition

Before we get into how to pre-order Redfall and what you get from doing so, let’s go over what’s included in each of the game’s versions so that you know what you’re paying for.

The special edition of the game, known as Redfall: Bite Back Edition, is available for $99.99 on the Xbox Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It includes:

Redfall Base Game

Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob outfit

War Clothes Layla outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi outfit

Pre-order bonuses (see below)

The Hero Pass includes access to two future heroes when they are released; without the pass, players will likely have to purchase the new heroes separately.

The standard edition includes the base game and the pre-order bonuses and costs $69.99 Players who purchase the standard edition, or those that get it through Game Pass, can purchase a separate Bite Back upgrade for $29.99 (or $26.99 for Game Pass subscribers).

Redfall pre-order bonuses

Players will get the same pre-order bonuses regardless of which version they pick, as long as they purchase prior to the launch date of May 2. Those bonuses are included in the Vampire Hunter Pack and include:

Level two Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

The Vampire Hunter Pack is included for all Game Pass users; you do not need to pre-order anything to receive the Vampire Hunter Pack if you are a Game Pass user and you will be playing the game on Game Pass. You will have to purchase the Bite Back upgrade to get all of the additional bonus content.