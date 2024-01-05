How to sell houses in House Flipper 2

Your dream of becoming a real estate can turn into a reality in House Flipper 2, the game all about acquiring, renovating, and selling properties. While the game makes it easy enough to buy and build houses, it can get a little dicey when it comes to selling your properties.

Given the name of the game and its purpose, flipping your properties for profit is one of the most crucial elements of the gameplay loop. However, after you’re done fixing up a property and you’re ready to offload it for a nice profit, you might be left confused about what you need to do to sell it. Here’s what you need to know about selling houses in House Flipper 2.

Selling houses in House Flipper 2

Beach houses always go for more in House Flipper 2. Image via Frozen District

First and foremost, you need to acquire a property that you want to sell in House Flipper 2. This is done by buying houses on the map that are for sale. Once you have a nice backlog of your own properties, you can begin renovating them to sell at a higher price than what you bought them for. Of course, renovations cost money, but you should be able to still turn a profit if you know how to sell the properties correctly.

After you have fixed up a property and are ready to sell it, you need to follow these steps to start seeing some healthy returns on your investment:

In House Flipper 2, go to the “Houses” tab , which lets you see all of your available properties.

, which lets you see all of your available properties. Here, you can select an option called “ Auction .” This is found in the top-right corner of the House tab.

“ .” This is found in the top-right corner of the House tab. Make sure you press the Auction option when you have the house want to sell selected in the House tab.

This will begin the auction for that specific property and you can monitor all of the bids for a property through the Auction option.

for that specific property and you can monitor all of the bids for a property through the Auction option. After some time, buyers will begin to put forth offers on a property. You can evaluate these offers and select the best one.

on a property. You can evaluate these offers and select the best one. On every offer, you have the option to either “Accept” or “Deny” it . You can also choose to negotiate with a buyer on their offer.

. You can also choose to on their offer. Once you find the best offer for you, either upfront or after some negotiations, click “Accept” and your property will be sold.

And there you have it, you now know how to sell a house in House Flipper 2. Sometimes you won’t be able to see your properties or your offers, and in this case, simply restarting the game is the best course of action. For the most part, though, you should be able to see all of your properties and offers from the Houses tab.

