All House Flipper 2 cheats

House Flipper 2 is a sandbox simulation game developed by Frozen District that allows you renovate homes. With a set budget, materials, and other resources, knowing cheats might help you get much further.

The previous House Flipper released in May 2018, and both cheats and mods were quickly created around the game. While the first entry into this series allowed console commands to influence the game, House Flipper 2 does not. Despite this, there is still a way to get ahead with cheats in this game.

Best House Flipper 2 Cheats and Mods

You might need some additional help from mods to fix up these houses | Image by Frozen District

The only way to get cheats or mods in House Flipper 2 is by downloading training and cheat services form a third party, such as WeMod. Console commands are available for the first House Flipper title, but are absent in the sequel.

With a service such as WeMod, you can get various console command-like cheats that can give you additional money, improved placement abilities, and other such abilities. Below are just some mods that you can download from such services that can help you get beneficial mods:

Set Money

Instant Cleaning

Instant Vacuum

Infinite Highlight Duration

Infinite Trash Bag

Infinite Tile

Infinite Wallpaper

Better Sonar

Everything Can Be Sold

Place Objects Anywhere

Multiplayer

Flying

Increased Movement Speed

With console commands eliminated, cheats are more likely to come in the form of mods that can help improve your gameplay experience. Improving gameplay aspects such as objective movement and placement has immensely helped me spend my budget much better and improved overall designs.

House Flipper 2 is still a relatively new release and if we can glean anything from the prior title, then we can expect continued support from both the developers and community. In future updates we can likely expect more mods from the community and mod support in later updates.