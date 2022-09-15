Disney Dreamlight Valley is a role-playing video game published by Gameloft. It features a variety of locations, characters, objects, and cameos from various Disney and Pixar films. The game was announced earlier this year in April and it is currently in early access since Sept. 6.

Dreamlight Valley has already proven to be a big hit among Disney fans everywhere and is expected to have a successful launch later in 2023.

The game has been an ambitious foray by Disney into the open-world genre. As such, the map for Disney Dreamlight Valley is considerably large and is filled with a variety of barriers and challenges to overcome if you want to pass through. A lot of sections of the map cannot be accessed until these obstacles are cleared.

One of these obstacles is the giant purple mushrooms that are scattered across the map. Their presence is large enough to block out access to a lot of important areas such as the Glade of Trust. So it would be best to get rid of them, but how do you do it?

How to remove mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

To get rid of these mushrooms, it is essential to upgrade the Watering Can first. This can be done by going through Merlin’s quest called “A New Enchantment.” This quest will provide you with a temporary enchantment that allows you to remove mushrooms. After finishing the questline, you will go through another quest called “A Dark Experiment.” Completing this quest makes the enchantment on your Watering Can permanent.

To begin with, we go to Merlin to start off the “A New Enchantment” quest. This is when he will enchant your Watering Can with the ability to remove the mushrooms. You can then use this enchantment to remove the mushrooms in front of the entrance to the Glade of Trust. Going through this entire quest will remove the enchantment though, but the next quest will resolve that.

Keep up with Merlin till your Friendship Level with him reaches level eight. Doing this will give you access to the next quest “A Dark Experiment.” The Friendship Level in combination with access to the Glade of Trust enables this quest. Go through this quest and Merlin will reward you at the end by making the enchantment on your Watering Can permanent.

Image via Gameloft

Now that the enchantment is permanent, it allows your Watering Can to destroy mushrooms whenever you please. This ability provides access to a lot of areas previously inaccessible and makes your exploration of the world a lot easier.