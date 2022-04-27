How to migrate your Bethesda games to Steam on PC

The Bethesda launcher client will be shut down on May 11, with all the developer’s titles moving to Steam at that time.

Bethesda has informed players that they will not be able to play games from the platform after its turned off, meaning they’ll need to transfer their library to Steam beforehand. Players will be able to transfer games, DLC, and virtual items to Steam, but not local saves or configurations.

The process is relatively straightforward.

How to migrate your Bethesda library to Steam on PC

Head over to the Transfer Library page on the Bethesda website, and you’ll be given a prompt to sign into your Bethesda account. Once you do, link your Steam account if you haven’t already.

Once you have linked accounts, there will be a button to start your Steam transfer. A confirmation window will appear, telling you the process cannot be canceled or undone when completed, and that you won’t be able to access the games on the Bethesda launcher at all.

The transfer will begin, and once finished will give a rundown of all the things that have been transferred including the games, DLC, and in-game items such as Fallout 76 Atoms. There will be additional links to follow, including an FAQ on transferring local save files.

For Fallout 76 players, all progress for characters and seasons will transfer over. All Fallout 1st members will have the same in-game benefits migrated over Steam, and players will receive all their remaining membership Atoms instantly. Fallout 1st membership will not automatically renew, but it can be re-renewed on Steam.