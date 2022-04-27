Account migration from Bethesda to Steam launched

As revealed two months ago by Bethesda, its dedicated client is shutting down, moving to the lead gaming platform, Steam, instead. And you can now migrate your account from one client to another, it announced earlier today.

“Starting on May 11, you will no longer be able to play your games on the Bethesda.net Launcher, but you will still be able to access the Launcher and your Library,” the publisher wrote.

Upon transferring your account from one client to another, you’ll find all the games you purchased in your Steam library, as well as the currency purchased.

Bethesda recommends the players follow the steps indicated on this dedicated page to learn all transfer steps. You have to be logged in with your Bethesda account to get access to the page. The FAQ was also updated to give more information on the migration process, including one specific to Fallout: 76.

The fans will only be able to continue playing Bethesda games on its dedicated client until May 11. Then, the client will officially shut down. Fortunately for those who won’t have migrated their account, they’ll still be able to access their library and launcher, even if it will be no longer possible to actually play the games.

“We would like to thank you for your support and assure you that all of your games are safe,” Bethesda wrote.