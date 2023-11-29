In the harsh world of DayZ, a broken leg can be a death sentence, leaving you helpless against zombies and enemies until you die. Thankfully, crafting and applying a Splint can solve the problem, getting you moving again after a 30-minute wait. The best part is it’s easy to do.

What materials are required to make a Splint in DayZ?

In DayZ, there are three different combinations of materials required to craft a Splint:

Combine two Short Sticks with four Clean Rags .

with . Combine two Short Sticks with one Bandage .

with . Combine two Short Sticks with one roll of Duct Tape.

No matter which method you choose, you’ll end up with one Splint. Remember to use an unused Bandage rather than a used one for the second method, otherwise, it won’t work.

Where do you find the materials to craft a Splint in DayZ?

Short Sticks

To find Short Sticks, equip a sharp object like a knife, find a bush, and interact with it. This will cause it to drop a Long Stick, which can be broken down into two Short Sticks when held.

Clean Rags

To find Clean Rags, find discarded clothing on the ground and use a sharp object, like a knife, to break them down. This will turn it into Clean Rags, but you might need to repeat the process a few times with different clothing items to get four, since one piece may not be enough.

Bandages

Bandages in DayZ require a bit of scavenging. They can pop up anywhere, but your best bet is to check inside First Aid Pouches or Hospitals. On a lucky day, you might snag a bunch from medical-worker-turned-zombies, though it’ll require a bit of effort and skill to find them this way.

Duct Tape

Duct Tape can pretty much be found anywhere, but your best shot at finding a roll is in storage spots like sheds. Essentially, any place you’d expect to stumble upon Duct Tape in the real world is a good place to look in-game.

How to make a Splint in DayZ

To actually craft a Splint in DayZ, combine two Short Sticks with either four Clean Rags, Bandages, or Duct Tape, then scroll through your recipe list until you find the ‘Craft a splint’ option.

How to heal a Broken Leg in DayZ

Next, hold the newly-crafted Splint in your hand and choose the ‘Fix Fracture’ option that appears. After a brief period, your character will apply the Splint, and your broken leg will be healed. It’s always good to keep one of these handy, you never know if you’ll run into the infamous DayZ Ladder Glitch.