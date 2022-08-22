How to make a fire in Dayz

In DayZ, you play as a survivor in the fictional post-Soviet Republic of Chernarus. What are you surviving from? A mysterious plague that ravaged the entirety of this world. The plague ends up killing the people it infects, turning them into violent zombies that you will have to fend off or risk turning into one of them. You can choose to kill or avoid the infected as well as cooperate with other players to survive together.

If you thought this plot sounded similar, that’s because it is. The original setting of ARMA 2 is quite similar to this game, albeit with fewer survival elements than DayZ has. To survive, there are a few elements you will need to balance out. This includes a variety of resources, some plentiful, some limited, but all of them difficult to access like food, water, weapons, and medicine, among others.

When it comes to resources, one of the more vital ones necessary to survive is fire. But how does one start a fire in DayZ?

How to start a fire in DayZ

Creating a fire in DayZ requires you to first find a spot where it is possible to start a fire. This would include someplace dry, preferably away from any potential rainfall or even moisture. The location can be indoors or outdoors, though it is recommended to create the fire indoors till you get acclimated to the game’s pace and difficulty.

After finding a suitable spot, you will need to collect some things that will help you start the fire. These include stuff like Short Sticks, which you can get from bushes. Scrounging bushes for Short Sticks is an easy way to get your hands bleeding as well, so exercise caution by using a Knife instead. Once you have acquired a decent Short Stick, it’s time to create a Fireplace Kit.

The Fireplace Kit can be created by combining the Short Stick you just acquired with either paper or bandages. The paper includes a single page or even an entire book if need be. Equipping these items and combining them will get you a Fireplace Kit. You’re almost set, now all you need is some fuel for the fire.

This can be solved by gathering firewood. Firewood can be acquired by chopping trees using either an axe or a machete. These are common weapons that can be found inside most houses, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get your hands on one of them. Use them to chop down trees and collect enough firewood.

Image via Bohemia Interactive

You’re all set. Now all you need to do is use the Fireplace Kit and a Lighter or Road Flare to start the fire indoors, then add firewood to the newly-created fire to keep it going. You can use the fire for a lot of things, like cooking food, which eliminates the health risks gained by eating raw food. It will also keep you warm and light up the dark nights which hide a lot of danger in DayZ.