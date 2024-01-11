How to infinitely feed fish in Chillquarium PC game

You can complete growing tasks in Chillquarium to sell your fish faster and grow your tanks through a few simple steps.

Growing your fish is the main objective in the idle PC game Chillquarium, at least if you want to show off a few fancy fish you’ve collected. Gaining popularity, according to Steam, the fish game is all about making quick money to turn around and purchase fish with high rarities or rare colors that only show up in one out of 1,000 pulls. To get a tank full of fish ready to sell, though, feeding them is a priority.

Feeding fish in Chillqaurium, explained

Discus Epic | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Fish grow in Chillquarium through XP earned. The only way to give your fish XP is to feed them. One pellet is equal to five XP and each fish has a maximum XP needed to become a full-grown adult that you can sell.

Take my Epic rarity Discus fish for example. It has a maximum XP capacity of 86,400. At five XP per pellet of food, getting Discus to adult status would take a bunch of time. But it didn’t because there is a hands-free way to feed fish in Chillquarium.

Hands-free Chillquarium feeding trick

Feed your fish while you are away or working | Video via Dot Esports

Feeding fish in Chillquarium requires you to hold down the right click on your mouse. To feed fish infinitely, follow these steps and you’ll have full-grown adult fish in no time.

Hold the right clicker on your mouse down and move it in a circle pattern starting at the right side of the screen and then moving left.

Move the trail of food and your fish to the bottom left of the screen on the second layer of dirt/rocks at the bottom of your tank.

There is a small circle in the second layer that you can move your cursor to and hold it.

While holding the right clicker on your mouse down, press Alt and Tab on your keyboard to move to another screen.

Your cursor is now free and the fish are getting fed without you doing anything.

The idle Chillqaurium fish game is available to purchase on Steam. Be sure to check out our other guides on rarity and earning money fast to upgrade your tanks.