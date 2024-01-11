How to get free Golden and Rainbow fish in Chillquarium

Improving your aquariums with Golden and Rainbow fish through Chillquarium, an idle game published by Ben Reber, can be accomplished through a few easy steps.

The idle fish aquarium game for PC called Chillquarium has acquired a decent number of players since its September release, according to Steam. Buying and selling fish is one of the few active requirements for the game, along with feeding them so they can grow. But showing off your aquarium is another aspect of Chillquarium. Impress friends and family with your digital aquarium by earning free Golden and Rainbow fish.

What are Golden and Rainbow fish?

I got lucky and unlocked a Golden fish early. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Fish are identified by name, color, and rarity within Chillquarium. Golden and Rainbow fish are rare colors that you can purchase, randomly unlock through a pack per spawn rate, or earn for free after buying a specific number of fish.

Golden fish in Chillquarium

The chances of spawning a Golden fish in Chillquarium is around one out of 1,024 fish, which is why players like you and me are hunting after them. After purchasing at least 2,048 fish from packs, with four fish per pack, you are guaranteed to crack a Golden fish.

Rainbow fish in Chillquarium

Much like Golden fish, Rainbow fish in Chillquarium are very hard to find. But there is a cap on them as well that will provide a free Rainbow fish if met. The chance of pulling a Rainbow fish in Chillquarium is around one out of 8,192 fish. And the cap for a free Rainbow fish is at 16,384.

Is hunting for Golden and Rainbow fish worth it?

Chili Rasbora Golden | Screenshot via Dot Esports

One of the best aspects of Chillquarium is that it’s an idle game. You can invest any amount of time desired into the game. I like to show my collection off while away from the PC, leaving my tank up on one of my screens. Because I like to show off my collection, Golden and Rainbow fish are important to me, but not every player. It’s not a game I would recommend for Steam Deck, though.