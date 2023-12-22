4 new games to play on PC this weekend (Dec. 22, 2023)

It’s the final stop on the road to Christmas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a bunch of new PC games to buy in the week of Dec. 22, 2023.

It’s never too late to pick up a new adventure or two right before Christmas. This is why developers are still making it a mission to release games around Xmas Day. If you’re on PC this week, you might be interested to know about a couple of nifty-looking PC titles that could surprise you.

So without further ado, here’s a quick round-up of new PC releases for the week of Dec. 22, 2023, worth your consideration.

Four games you should play on PC this weekend

Astronimo

A blast with other players. Image via Coatsink Software

Out of early access and now available for its full release, Astronimo is the work of the creators Coatsink Software. Puzzles are the heartbeat of its gameplay and encourage you to explore the world by crafting and constructing some weird and wonderful devices to help you overcome obstacles. You can design levels and customize your character, and it looks to be an absolute blast with friends—thanks to four-player co-op.

Trinity Fusion

The Metroid influence is strong with this one. Image via Angry Mob Games

Another example of this beloved roguelike genre, Trinity Fusion blends the art of randomized combat with iconic Metroidvania-style gameplay. If you have any doubts about whether it can live up to its contemporaries like Rogue Legacy, The Binding of Isaac, Hades, or, bizarrely, the free God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, then you shouldn’t. Its 9/10 rating on Steam should be comforting enough to know your investment is safe and sound.

Card Detective

Worth it for the art styling alone. Image via MuccyGames

Another 9/10 score on Steam and another example of why the platform is an excellent outlet for releasing exciting, unheard-of games. Card Detective is a deep, crime-solving title that encourages you to collect cards and battle them. Its striking graphical style will be enough to catch the eye of many, and its affordable $3.59 price could be enough to tempt you.

Infinite Borders

Manage your forces well. Image via NetEase

Infinite Borders has proven to be a popular mobile phone title with over 10 million downloads and counting, and now it’s time for the strategy title to make its Steam bow. Based on China’s Three Kingdoms era, you need to amass powerful armies, build your forces, and conquer opposing forces trying to conquer your land—and prevent you from taking theirs.