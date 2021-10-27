How to improve FPS in Battlefield 2042

When it comes to triple-A titles, system requirements are more likely to increase each year. High-end studios have more access to state-of-the-art technologies, allowing them to design their games without needing to hold anything back. Any improvement in the gaming scene is more than welcomed, but players with aging gaming rigs may find it hard to keep up with the times.

If your gaming PC hardly matches Battlefield 2042’s intense system requirements, you may struggle to keep up a smooth frame rate. Normally, upgrading your rig with recent hardware is the ultimate fix to most performance issues, but it’ll generally be the last item on any gamer’s list. Before you cave in and open up your wallet, there are a few tweaks you can make that can get you a couple of extra frames in Battlefield 2042.

From adjusting in-game settings to the control panel settings of your graphics card, it’s possible to squeeze in that extra performance from your system. The methods below won’t magically boost your average frame rate to above 144 FPS, but they can make Battlefield 2042 more enjoyable by making it slightly smoother.

Here’s how you can improve your FPS in Battlefield 2042.

Start with the basics and check your background processes

Before you head into the game, you should check if there are any resource-hugging processes that may be running in the background while you’re playing Battlefield 2042.

From browser tabs to rogue programs that still continue to run in the background, small processes can add up and cause your system to drop a few frames while you’re gaming.

Open up your task manager and check if any processes use too much of your CPU, RAM, or GPU. If you can spot a few, make sure they aren’t essential processes and right-click on them to choose “End Task.”

Close all of your browser tabs before launching Battlefield 2042 as well so your system can focus on providing you with the best gaming experience.

Optimize the your graphics card

If you haven’t touched your graphics card’s control panel settings, chances are they’re either set for best quality or programmed to find the middle ground. Both AMD and NVIDIA cards have their own control panels that players can access by right-clicking on their desktop and clicking on the respective menu item.

Once you enter your GPU’s control panel, you’ll be able to adjust various settings ranging from antialiasing to shades. Though you’ll find various helpful tips while you’re making your way around the control panel, you should check out recent guides on YouTube if this is your first time adjusting the control panel settings of your GPU.

The latest guides for optimizing NVIDIA and AMD GPUs for gaming do a great job of explaining all the basics, and going through one should be enough for you to make any future adjustments by yourself.

Adjust your Battlefield 2042 settings

Image via EA

When you first launch a game, the title usually looks at your hardware and adjusts your settings with the best combination of performance and quality. If you’re a competitive gamer or the default settings were just not playable, you’ll want to take matters into your own hands.

Despite having stunning graphics, Battlefield 2042 can still look slightly worse when players lower all of their settings. Not many gamers will want to do that at first, but that’s one of the last resorts for gamers who can’t seem to average smooth frame rates otherwise.

While some settings can also be up to personal preference, the layout below should help you get a few more frames out of Battlefield 2042.

Field of View: 75 This is one of the trickier settings since higher Field of View values are often preferred by competitive players. Keeping it on the lower side of the spectrum, however, will allow you to render less frames and slightly increase your performance.

75 Vehicle 3P Field of View: 35

35 ADS Field of View: Off

Off Brightness: Personal preference

Personal preference High Dynamic Range: Off

Off Motion Blur: 0

0 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Low

Low Lighting Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Post-Process Quality: Low

Low Mesh Quality: Low

Low Terrain Quality: Low

Low Undergrowth Quality: Low Keeping all of your graphical settings at their lowest values will allow you to reach the highest FPS possible with your system. Your results will still vary on your hardware, but if you’re looking to get the most amount of XP possible from your system, you’ll need to lower the visual quality.

Low Antialiasing Post-Processing: TAA Low

TAA Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency : Enabled + boost

Enabled + boost Future Frame Rendering: On

On Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Fidelity Objects Amount: Low

Prefer lobbies with fewer players

Huge team sizes are what makes Battlefield 2042 the game it is. While an increase in the number of players will make the battle feel more realistic, it’ll also put an additional strain on your PC. Each player in the lobby can be seen as an extra object to render and your system will start struggling as the numbers go up.

When you join lobbies with relatively fewer players, the experience may not be the same, but you should average a higher frame rate since your system will deal with half the number of players.

Consider upgrading your system

If your average frame rate is even below 30, you’ll have no option but to upgrade your system. Leveling up your rig should also allow you to try out other triple-A titles.

An up-to-date gaming rig should also allow you to run the most recent games with smooth frame rates for at least four to five years.