Battlefield 2042’s technical playtest reportedly has intense system requirements

It might be a good time to upgrade your rig.

Players interested in participating in Battlefield 2042’s technical playtest will reportedly need powerful systems to run the game.

The Battlefield 2042 technical playtest is scheduled to take place from Aug. 12 to 16 and will give fans a chance to experience the new title for the first time. Interested players can sign up for a chance to try the game through the EA Playtesting service with an EA account. But the system requirements to run Battlefield 2042 might be shocking.

As reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, the requirements to run Battlefield 2042 have been predicted by System Requirements Lab, which gives fans an idea of what they’ll need to run the game efficiently. Here are the reported minimum system requirements and the recommended system requirements:

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Core i5 6600K / AMD FX-8350

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Video Card: DirectX 11.0 Compatible video card with 2 GB VRAM (AMD Radeon HD 7850 / nVidia GeForce GTX 660)

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Sound Card: Yes

Free Disk Space: 50 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or equivalent

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Video Card: DirectX 11.1 Compatible video card 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580 / 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060)

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Sound Caard: Yes

Free Disk Space: 50 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 6GB (8GB AMD)

These are predictions and not the official requirements. But the game will likely run best on stronger computers, so consider this when registering for the playtest.

The Battlefield 2042 playtest will take place from Aug. 12 to 16.