Harvesting is easy, once you know what to do.

Like most cozy sim games, farming is one of the core mechanics in Coral Island. Farming involves plowing the land, planting your crops, and harvesting them. However, harvesting crops can be slightly confusing when you start out.

How to harvest crops in Coral Island, explained

Once you’ve plowed the land and planted your crops in Coral Island, you can harvest them when they’re fully grown using the ‘scythe tool’ or by manually pressing the ‘harvest’ button (this is right-click on your mouse) when you’re close to the fully grown crops.

If you don’t see the harvest button or cannot use the scythe tool on your crop, it’s not yet ready to be harvested.

Tip: You can upgrade your scythe, and you’ll be able to clear a wider crop area, but regardless of the scythe quality, it costs three energy to use.

You can sell your crops at Sam’s General Store or use the shipping container outside your house after you harvest your crops. However, you won’t receive payment until the next day if you choose the latter of the two options.

Or you can use your crops to craft other items or give them to the villagers as gifts. However, you do have to be mindful not every crop will grow year-round, and some crops can only be purchased and grown during specific seasons.

Scythe tool keybinds and controls in Coral Island

To use the scythe tool in Coral Island on a PC, follow these easy steps:

Select the scythe tool from your tool options. This is shown at the bottom of your screen, so if your scythe is bound to the number six, press six. If it’s bound to number three, press three. With your scythe in hand, use the left-click on your mouse button to harvest your crops.

If you’re playing Coral Island on the Steam Deck like I am, the controls are a little tricky because there are no clear instructions, even though there’s an official gamepad layout. To harvest crops using the scythe tool on the Steam Deck:

Use ‘RT’ to cycle through your active tools until the scythe has been selected. Press ‘X’ to use the scythe to harvest your crop.

You need to use the right tool for every job. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Humble Games

When you get the hang of the controls, harvesting and planting your crops in Coral Island becomes a breeze whether playing on the PC or Steam Deck.