Is Coral Island on Game Pass?

Those looking for some new farming simulation games have been treated well this year, and Coral Island is yet another adorable game coming to the genre soon.

Coral Island has an early access release date of Oct. 11 and many fans are looking to get their hands on the game. The game, which is published by Humble Games, the company behind the popular Humble Bundles, combines the cute visuals of Harvest Moon with traditional farming simulation mechanics.

For those wondering whether Coral Island will be on Game Pass during the early access period, they’re in luck, but only if they own a PC. Coral Island has been announced as a day one Game Pass release, but only for PC Game Pass. The game could come out on Xbox Game Pass to play on the console for its full launch, but for now, only those with the PC Game Pass will be able to launch it on day one.

Those who backed the game on Kickstarter may already have gotten their hands on the game, and soon, they’ll have it yet again since some backers will have access to the game two days early on Oct. 9. According to a streaming embargo, players will be able to watch those who have Oct. 9 access on stream beginning that day at 7pm CT.

For all other non-alpha backers, the game will be available on Oct. 11, but no time was listed. If it launches for the same timeframe as the alpha backers, it should be available around 7pm CT on Oct. 11. Those who are alpha backers will have their keys before Oct. 9 via the Backerkit system.