Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s ambitious new foray into the open-world genre. The game is currently in its early open-access phase and is quickly gaining popularity from Disney and non-Disney fans alike. The game centers around a lot of iconic names across the Disney and Pixar universes and evokes a lot of nostalgic feelings for fans everywhere.

As far as the open-world concept goes, the game has a huge world filled with a lot of fun activities to do. Many of them involve farming and fishing while others like cooking have become arguably more popular. This is probably partly due to the fact that there are over 150 cooking recipes in the game and collecting them all does not feel like a task when you are free to experiment.

All of these recipes require ingredients. While some of them are common and easy to acquire, others are not. One of the rarer ingredients to come across in the game is Vanilla. It is used in several higher-tier meals and this is how you can get some.

How to get Vanilla in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gaining access to this plant is only possible when you meet a certain requirement first. You have to first gain access to Sunlit Plateau and be able to traverse through it. This is made possible when you unlock the pathway through Sunlit Plateau which requires 7000 Dreamlights to do so. After you gain access to this location, finding some Vanilla shouldn’t be too difficult because you should be able to see them scattered around the area.

To make it easier to find them, you should pay attention to a dark green plant with flowers on them. Harvesting them is simple enough, but if you prefer to be more efficient with it, you can bring a friend along who can help you with foraging. The better the skill, the faster this can be done, with extra grabs per harvest.

So once you get the Vanilla you need, what do you use it for?

Image via Gameloft

Vanilla is a key ingredient used in preparing a few desserts. You can either sell Vanilla raw or consume it too if you so choose, but the best use of the ingredient would be in recipes that can amplify the regenerative properties or the profit you can make. If you choose to go down the cooking route, the meals that require Vanilla as an ingredient are as follows.

Vanilla Ice Cream: Vanilla, Milk, Slush Ice, Sugarcane

Vanilla, Milk, Slush Ice, Sugarcane Wedding Cake: Vanilla, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat

Vanilla, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Wheat Wonderland Cookies: Vanilla, Butter, Sugarcane, Wheat

Whatever you choose to use Vanilla for, this is how you get it and how you can best make use of it.