How to get GTA V for free on PC

The Epic Store is releasing one of the most popular titles in the world, Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games, for free today until May 21.

If you add the game to your library, it’ll be available forever, even if you don’t download it until May 21. Apart from the storyline campaign, you’ll be able to play GTA V online, which has several servers, including roleplay and deathmatch.

Although GTA V isn’t a new game by any means, it still requires a good PC to run it. The minimum requirements are an Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.40GHz or an AMD Phenom 9850 @ 2.5GHz, 4GB of RAM, a NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB or an AMD HD 4870 1GB, and 65 GB available on your hard disk, according to Rockstar’s official information.

Here’s everything you need to know to claim a free copy of GTA V from the Epic Store.

Access the Epic Games’ website and click on the “Get Epic Games” button at the top right corner of your screen.

Install the Epic Games Launcher on your PC.

Sign up if you don’t have an Epic Games account. It’ll require your full name, country, nickname, password, and email address.

Confirm your account through your email and log in.

Click on the Store page and search for GTA V on the search bar at the top right corner of your screen and select it.

Roll the page down and click on the “Get” button.

You’ll be moved to a checkout page, where you’ll place your order for free

Epic will send a receipt on your email and the game will be instantly added to your Epic Store library.

Install GTA V and enjoy the game.

The Epic Games Store is down right now, however, so fans will have to wait a bit before they can take advantage of this opportunity.