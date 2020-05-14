Epic Games Store goes down after GTA V becomes free

The Epic Games Store went down today seconds after GTA V became available to download.
Though the developer usually reveals the free title of the week when the timer in its shop hits zero, fans knew what to expect this time around since Epic tweeted its surprise earlier this week. The tweet was quickly deleted, but the damage was already done since countless gamers likely set their alarms for the release of GTA V.
The Epic Store going down affects players who are trying to download GTA V, as well as anyone who wants to log in to an Epic game.
Epic was quick to respond to the outage, telling its community that it’s working to fix all the issues caused by high traffic.
Fortnite’s official Twitter account also chimed in, saying the issue was mainly affecting PC and Mac players.
It might take a while for Epic to get its servers back up because it has two gigantic communities trying to get access to their favorite games. In the meantime, players who don’t know what to do once the store goes online again can check out this guide explaining how to claim GTA V from the Epic Store.
GTA V will be free to download in the Epic Store until May 21.