How to get free Discord Nitro through Epic Games (May 2024)

For those avid gamers who play with friends, Discord has been the go-to program for communication and connection. If any Discord enjoyers are considering the upgrade to Discord Nitro, however, Epic Games is offering a free month trial so you can see if the price is worth it.

Discord Nitro gives users a whole plethora of new options and features for their account, from customizing your profile with a theme and banner, new colors for your Discord account, two free server boosts, along with custom emojis, high quality streaming, and larger upload sizes.

It costs a pretty penny to subscribe, though, so if you aren’t sure if the value matches the price, a free trial is a perfect place to start. Free trials for Discord Nitro can be tough to come by, but if you’ve already downloaded the Epic Games game client, you’re one step closer to grabbing yourself a free month.

Here’s how to get free Discord Nitro through Epic Games between May and June 2024.

How to get free Discord Nitro through Epic Games

Welcome to enhanced communication. Image via Discord

To get a free month of Discord Nitro through Epic Games, you will need to follow a few steps. Luckily, they’re fairly straightforward and only require you to download the Epic Games Launcher, along with the email that you’ve used for your Epic Games account.

Download the Epic Games Launcher from the company’s official website.

After you’ve downloaded and started up the client, enter “Discord Nitro” in the search bar that can be found at the top of the window .

. Click the “Discord Nitro” option in the dropdown results that show up to bring up the store page for the offer.

Press the Get button on the right-hand side, which should acquire the free trial.

You should get a confirmation from Epic in the email you’ve linked to that account, along with a button to redeem the free month.

Once you’ve clicked the redeem button, you should be prompted to sign into your Discord account.

You should now have one month of free Discord Nitro on your account.

All restrictions on Epic Games’ free Discord Nitro offer

This offer does, however, have a few different restrictions that you’ll need to know. For example, the free Nitro offer will end on Thursday, June 13 at 10am CT, while all acquired codes will expire on Saturday, July 13 at 10:59pm CT.

Additionally, not every user will be able to get a free month of Nitro. Although it might say that this offer is available for both new and returning Nitro users, anyone that has subscribed to Nitro within the last 12 months will not be able to claim this offer from Epic Games.

