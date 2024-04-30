How to use a soundboard on Discord

If you’re startled by your friends randomly air-honking and ruining your perfect Hades speedrun at 3am on your group call, chances are they’re using the Discord soundboard—which, of course, would make you want to use it too.

Recommended Videos

Discord‘s in-app soundboard lets users play any five-second clips in their voice channels. As you’d imagine, the creativity of these sound clips may range very far. So, it makes for well-timed audio cues for following up on your jokes, like using golf claps after your poorly-timed jokes to make it seem really funny; even though it probably wasn’t that hilarious.

Discord’s servers have eight preloaded sound slots, but you can increase them by boosting your server. Quite recently, Discord’s lootboxes also came with a variety of sound effects, but users couldn’t save them.

Where to find and use Discord’s soundboard, explained

After getting on a call on Discord or simply going to a server and joining a voice channel, you should see a sound icon on the bottom left of your screen. Click it to open the soundboard, then click any of the six free sound effects to use them.

These six free sounds are enough for every situation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also add custom sounds to your Discord server by opening your soundboard, clicking on add sound, and uploading your sound clip.

You have to pay up for flexibility You can only use this within the server’s voice channel unless you have a Discord Nitro subscription, which lets you play exclusive sounds anywhere.

Discord also lets Nitro users add an entrance sound that automatically plays when they join a channel. To turn this on, go to the Voice and Video settings, select Entrance sounds, and pick your existing clips. Yes, you can choose John Cena’s theme song.

How to turn off soundboard sounds in Discord?

Shut that annoying soundboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Got that friend who is spamming fart sounds and thinking toilet humor is still relevant in today’s modern gaming age? Well, if you can’t convince him to stop (and those pranksters never do seem to stop), there’s a way to put an end to the soundboard’s sounds. To do that, head over to User Settings, then Voice and Video, then Soundboard, and decrease Soundboard Volume to zero percent to block the sound completely.

As a server admin, you can also turn off Soundboard permission for specific roles or server members to stay safe from anyone spamming you with audio.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more