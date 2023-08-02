The last thing you want while you’re prepping an afternoon of Palia is an error 502 prompt on your screen. If you’re looking to fix error code 502 in Palia, you’ve come to the right place.

As a survivor of a below-bottom-tier PC in my gaming history, I’ve come across almost every error imaginable. There’s always a simple route you can take for fixing bugs and errors like this, and I recommend doing those immediately.

The harder changes come later, but making sure you’ve attempted the tried-and-true method of turning it off and on again is a great start. Fear not, the error will be gone in no time at all, and you’ll be back to your open-world journey as soon as possible.

How to fix error code 502 in Palia

Glide away from error code 5 in Palia. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

1) Close Palia and restart

By closing Palia and restarting the game entirely, you’ll give your PC a chance to check for any updates. Restarting your PC is also an easy first step, and I recommend doing that before any other solutions.

2) Check PC specs

Here are the specs you’ll need for Palia:

CPU: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD 16GB Free Space

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 or equivalent video card with dedicated memory of 4GB or higher VRAM

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11

DirectX: Version 11 or better

Checking your PC specs is important before downloading a game, otherwise, your PC will struggle to run it at all. This part is important for the next step.

3) Check if your graphics drivers are up to date

This is important for all games in your library. This error code might appear simply because your graphics cards are from the new millennium decades ago. To update your drivers, head to either the NVIDIA or AMD website to download and install the latest software.

4) Locate PaliaPatcher.Exe file

Go to your start menu and type “PaliaPatcher.Exe” into the search bar. Double-click and run. This will ensure you’re running the latest patch of Palia.

5) Uninstall and Reinstall Palia

Scrapping the whole thing and starting over is sometimes the only way to fix the issue. It might be a chore, but it’s incredibly effective. This should fix any corrupt files, and ensure you can get back into Palia to play again.

6) Submit a ticket

If the error lingers despite all fixes provided, it’s time to get the big dogs in. Sending a message to the Palia developers can help bring the issue to their attention; it might be a problem everyone is experiencing and requires their immediate attention.

Hopefully, these solutions have given a way for you to get back into Palia. Don’t forget to check Palia’s Twitter in case there are any updates.

