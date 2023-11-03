When it comes to city planning, efficiency is the name of the game, and whenever you can hit two birds with one stone, you should always take advantage of the opportunity.

When you have excess water in your city and you’re in need of some extra cash, exporting your water is a fantastic idea. We’ll show you just how to do that.

How to export water in Cities Skylines 2

Image via Paradox Interactive

In Cities: Skylines 2, the Groundwater Pumping Station allows you to extract water from underground aquifers. More importantly, however, you can also do something useful with your excess water production: Export and sell water that you don’t currently need.

In addition, you no longer need to run water pipes in your city. Power, water, and sewage lines are automatically installed in every road connected to the network, which is a significant quality-of-life improvement. The days of zoning grids above and below ground are gone. That said, one exception to this rule is if you want to export water.

To export water in Cities: Skylines 2, players must construct Water Pipes that connect to their network then extend to the outermost tiles on their map. This involves purchasing tiles that expand your city to the outermost edge of the map, then constructing a water pipe that reaches the edge. It may be more challenging depending on your starting map.

Afterward, a connection will appear on the edge of the map. If you hover your cursor over the connection, a text pop-up will appear that says “Outside Connection – Water.”

Once this connection is made, ensure that your game isn’t paused and let a few minutes pass. To proceed, open your Economy menu by tapping the cash icon at the bottom of the screen. Under the Budget tab, you will see Revenues. In the bottom right corner, you can view the amount of money you are making from exports by clicking on Service Trade.

To check how much water you are exporting, simply click on the Water & Sewage icon near the bottom of the screen, in the middle of the toolbar. The “Water Trade” status bar will show you how much water you are selling each month, in gallons.

Once you begin exporting water, you should expect to earn tens of thousands of dollars per month. While this isn’t a lot of money in the grand scheme of things, it can help you stay afloat in the beginning stages of your playthrough.