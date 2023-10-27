Ark: Survival Ascended has finally been released after a long wait and players may want to access admin commands in order to give themselves a significant boost.

Admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended can be used to provide greater control over a server, providing you with unlimited resources, the ability to access creative mode, and more.

There are a few requirements that must be met, however, and you will need to access a specific menu.

How to enable admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

Want an instant T-Rex? No problem. Image via Studio Wildcard

Admin commands can only be accessed in Ark: Survival Ascended if you are the owner of the server or have been granted admin privileges by the owner. Therefore, admin commands will not work in official Studio Wildcard servers.

However, if you are in a single-player session or are the host of a server, you can enable admin commands easily by following a few simple steps.

On PC, press the escape key and select the Console Commands menu that can be found on the left-hand side of the screen.

Though Ark: Survival Ascended is yet to be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, accessing admin commands is expected to be the same as it was in Ark: Survival Evolved.

On Xbox, press pause to open the menu and then hit the RB, LB, X, and Y buttons at the same time. On PlayStation, open the menu and press R1, L1, square, and triangle together.

Once you have opened the Console Commands menu, you can input specific terms to gain access to a multitude of boosts—including the ability to enter creative mode, spawn tamed dinosaurs, fly, and teleport.

About the author