How to download and use Melonloader for BTD6

If you’re looking to add fun mods to take your Bloons TD 6 experience to the next level, Melonloader could be an excellent tool to mod and unlock new features.

Recommended Videos

Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game where you place monkeys to defend against enemy balloons. However, using mods comes at the cost of having your account flagged by the developers’ anti-cheat, which limits your functionalities, such as playing online. So, it is advisable to do the modding on an alternative account to test out new features and strategies without losing your current progress.

Now that you know the risks, it’s time to jump into how to use Melonloader to add mods to BTD6.

Downloading and using Melonloader for BTD6 to get mods

Mods can allow you to go all-in on community-made features and have fun! Image via Ninja Kiwi

Here are the steps that you need to follow to install mods to your BTD6 game:

Download Melonloader by going to its website and clicking the installer. If you don’t already have them installed, you can also install the Microsoft Visual C++ 2015-2019 Redistributable 64-Bit and NET Framework from the website. Install the .exe file, click Select under Unity Game Select, and choose your BTD6 exe file in the Game’s Installation Folder. (If you cannot find your game’s file location, go to your Steam library, right-click on BTD6, choose Manage, and select Browse local files to find the place.) After that, choose the game’s latest version, then complete the installation process.

Now, you’ll need to download the Modhelper files, such as Btd6ModHelper.dll and Btd6ModHelper.xml, from Github. These files allow you to download and access mod files in your game. Once you’ve downloaded the files, place them into your original game’s mods file location and restart your PC. You can now load up your BTD6 game, and it should show a mod helper icon in the right-hand corner, allowing you to choose and play the game with any existing mods.

Remember that once you install or remove a mod, you must restart your PC every time for the changes to show up in your game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more