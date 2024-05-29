BTD6 Update 43: Patch notes and highlights

Bloons TD 6 has an impressive track record when it comes to updates. The developer, Ninja Kiwi, continues to roll out constant new content to BTD6, and the saga continues with Update 43.

Some of the key additions in BTD6 Update 43 include a new event, a code redemption system, and a new hero. Overall, I’m most excited about the code redemption system as it’ll allow players to redeem free in-game content, speeding up the overall progression.

Combined with new gameplay elements, there’s much to explore in BTG6 Update 43, so let’s dive right into everything new.

Bloons TD 6 Update 43.0 patch notes

Time for changes. Image via Ninja Kiwi

New features: Event and code redemption system

The two biggest additions to BTD6 in Update 43.0 are the Boss Rush Event and the Code Redemption System.

Considering the lack of team activities in the game, getting a boss event will be amazing for players looking to play together.

The Boss Rush! Event

Invite your friends and work together against constant Boss threats and defend islands from invaders.

While playing in the Boss Rush! Event, you’ll have more space to make mistakes, thanks to Revive Shields. These will get you back on your feet even when you’re at zero lives, but they’re limited in numbers, so you’ll eventually need to tap out.

To pass a stage, you’ll need to deal a certain amount of damage as a team before you can move on to the next stage.

Overall, you’ll get to defend five islands in the event, and three of them are currently available: Bloonarius, Dreadbloon, and Phayze. Vortex and Lych will become available at a later date.

Successfully defending an island unlocks rewards.

At time of writing, Boss Rush doesn’t have competitive leaderboards. The developers want to focus on balancing the game mode while keeping it team focused for the moment.

You can keep an eye on the event timer to find out when the next Boss Rush starts.

BTD6 Code Redemption System

Ninja Kiwi added a Code Redemption System to BTD6.

You can find the Code Redemption System in the game and also use the game’s dedicated Gift Code page to redeem codes and unlock rewards.

New additions

Call to action for Rosalia. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Update 43 adds a new hero, Rosalia. Rosalia zips around her workshop, firing faster as Bloons get closer. She can switch between a laser that melts single targets and bouncing grenades to take out groups. Rosalia’s every 10th shot gets a special boost. Rosalia reduces upgrade costs for Monkey Aces, Heli Pilots, and one other friend. Level three: Scatter Missiles unleash a barrage of stuns to stall Bloons. Level seven: Rosalia gains Flight and Flight Boost for herself and nearby Aces & Helis. Level 10: Kinetic Charge. This ability sticks MOABs with a bomb that explodes based on damage dealt.

Tinkerton: New Beginner Map

New Quests like Tinkerer’s Tutorial and A Strange Bloonomaly.

New Trophy Store Items for Heroes, Monkeys, bloons, and Game & UI.

A Limited Time Trophy Store Inem named Druid of the Rainbow Avatar.

New Icons and Frames.

Game changes

New beach items for the map editor including a beach water path, new areas, stamps, and props.

A “full path” option for the map editor to showcase entire paths.

“Path node” settings to allow players to modify certain sections within a path.

FPS isn’t capped by default anymore, but players can still limit it from the resolution menu.

Bug fixes, general changes, and balance changes

Say bye to more bugs. Image via Ninja Kiwi

BTD6 Update 43 brought some much-needed bug fixes. You can check out the entire list of bug fixes on Reddit, but we’ll be listing some of the most notable changes:

David versus Goliath achievement now also works in the Boss Challenge.

A bug that caused BTD6 to crash while logging out was squashed.

An Accolades menu bug that caused game crashes was fixed.

When you unlock a new hero, it’ll now be selected automatically.

The “Login Required” should no longer display incorrectly on arcade builds.

Team island props animate during interaction again.

The Odyssey scene no longer crashes the game.

Bug fixes for the Yacht quest map.

Fixes to Tack Shooter, Ice Monkey, Glue Gunner, Monkey Sub, Monkey buccaneer, Heli Pilot, Super Monkey towers.

Fixes to Gwendolin, Etienne, Geraldo, and Corvus.

Tower balance changes to Dart Monkey, Boomerang Monkey, Bomb Shooter, Tack Shooter, Glue Gunner, Super Monkey, Monkey Sub, Monkey Buccaneer, Monkey Ace, Heli Pilot, Mortar Monkey, Wizard Monkey, Super Monkey, Ninja Monkey, Druid, Banana Farm, Spike Factory, Monkey Village, Engineer, and Beast Handler.

to Dart Monkey, Boomerang Monkey, Bomb Shooter, Tack Shooter, Glue Gunner, Super Monkey, Monkey Sub, Monkey Buccaneer, Monkey Ace, Heli Pilot, Mortar Monkey, Wizard Monkey, Super Monkey, Ninja Monkey, Druid, Banana Farm, Spike Factory, Monkey Village, Engineer, and Beast Handler. Hero balance changes to Quincy, Gwendolin, Obyn Greenfoot, Benjamin, Admiral Brickell, Etienne, Psi, Geraldo, Corvus, Relics, and Boss Bloons.

