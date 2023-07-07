How to deactivate your Threads account

If you just downloaded the Threads app and don’t think it’s as good as Twitter then trust us, you aren’t alone. A lot of users aren’t happy with the current state of the app and just want to remove any association they have with it until Meta at least gets it in a better state.

Users have been looking at ways to both deactivate, or delete, their accounts since the application launched June 6 but the app does a poor job of telling you exactly what you need to do to get rid of it.

And while there are ways to completely delete your Threads account, it does come at a huge price.

How to delete your Threads account

Be warned. If you try to delete your Threads account it will also delete your Instagram account. The two are interconnected, so if you try to delete one, you can’t keep the other.

Again, we can’t stress this enough. Do not try to delete your Threads account if you want to keep your Instagram account. There is no way to delete just your Threads profile, so do keep that in mind. To do this, you can go through the steps of deactivating your account on Instagram to get rid of both.

Related: Can you unhide the Threads badge on Instagram?

However, if you want to simply just deactivate your Threads account you can do so and it will not affect your Instagram account. Deactivation of your profile is only temporary though and your profile, posts, and everything will be hidden until you reactivate your account by logging back on to the Threads app.

To deactivate your account, do the following:

While on the Threads app, tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner. While on your profile, click the two lines button in the top right to bring up a separate menu and click “Account” Tap “Deactivate Profile” and go through the steps until you’ve deactivated your account.

Once your account is deactivated, as mentioned before to reactivate it just load up the Threads app again to continue where you left off if you change your mind.

About the author