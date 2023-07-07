Can you unhide the Threads badge on Instagram?

Threads is the brand new Twitter-like app from Meta that links with your Instagram account. The app is available to download on iOS and Android and doing so will get you a nifty little Threads badge for your linked Instagram accounts.

This badge is given to people as soon as they sign up on Threads to alert followers on Instagram that you are on the new app. There is a unique number on the app too that designates what number you were when you joined the app, for example, if you were the 100th person to join Threads, you would have the number 100 on the badge.

A lot of people have been enjoying using the app but some unlucky souls decided they wanted to hide the Threads badge from their Instagram accounts and were lost to find an option to unhide it and show it once again.

So is there a way at all to unhide it and show it on your profile once again?

How to unhide the Threads badge on Instagram

There is currently no way to unhide the Threads badge on Instagram once you hide it.

Once you have hidden the badge from your profile that’s it, it’s gone. This is mainly because the Threads badge is meant to be temporary, as a way to get others to download the app for themselves.

There are some people claiming to find a workaround by checking for hidden badges on your Instagram account or in the settings but none of this has given any results.

Should an option become available in the future then this article will be updated, but as the badge was always meant to be a temporary one it is likely the badge will disappear from everyone’s accounts in the future anyways.

